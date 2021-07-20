Pasadena Will Require City Workers To Be Fully Vaccinated

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Pasadena is poised to become the first city in Southern California to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its city workers.

The policy was announced at Monday night's city council meeting, and will apply to the city's 2,000 employees.

The requirement won't go into effect until the FDA gives final approval to at least one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines.

About 60% of city workers have self-attested that they're fully vaccinated, said city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

"We have members of the public that have commented that if they do need to call for emergency services that they want the personnel that respond to be vaccinated. At this point, we can't guarantee that,” she said.

By comparison, the overall vaccination among eligible Pasadena residents is about 80%.

The new mandate comes amid a 240% increase in coronavirus cases in the city since the beginning of the month.



Indoor Mask Mandate

The city will also align with Los Angeles County this week, and reinstate an indoor mask mandate in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The county's mask requirement went into effect over the weekend.