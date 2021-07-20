Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Pasadena Will Require City Workers To Be Fully Vaccinated

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jul 20, 2021 3:36 PM
An image of a health worker wearing a black shirt injecting the COVID-19 vaccine into a woman's arm, who is wearing a ponytail and a light blue shirt.
Respiratory therapist Robert Blas from Veritas Vaccines administers the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Pasadena is poised to become the first city in Southern California to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its city workers.

The policy was announced at Monday night's city council meeting, and will apply to the city's 2,000 employees.

The requirement won't go into effect until the FDA gives final approval to at least one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines.

About 60% of city workers have self-attested that they're fully vaccinated, said city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"We have members of the public that have commented that if they do need to call for emergency services that they want the personnel that respond to be vaccinated. At this point, we can't guarantee that,” she said.

By comparison, the overall vaccination among eligible Pasadena residents is about 80%.

The new mandate comes amid a 240% increase in coronavirus cases in the city since the beginning of the month.

Indoor Mask Mandate

The city will also align with Los Angeles County this week, and reinstate an indoor mask mandate in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The county's mask requirement went into effect over the weekend.

The Brief
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories