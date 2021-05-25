Morning Brief: Vaccination Rates, In-Person Classrooms, And Still Seeking Susan

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 25.

Yesterday, L.A. County reached a milestone: more than 50% of Angelenos ages 16 and over are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a press conference, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed her joy at getting to this point.

“We have been making truly exciting progress in slowing the spread of COVID,” she said. “It is truly thrilling to see us reach this landmark.”

As of May 21, the county had administered more than 9.5 million doses of the vaccine, including about four million second doses. Ferrer noted that a large-scale effort is being made to disseminate vaccines in areas hardest hit by the pandemic, including East and South L.A. Vaccination rates have improved recently in those areas, thanks in part to an increase of vaccination sites that are more accessible.

“It's rewarding to see the significant progress we've made in these neighborhoods,” Ferrer said.

There were 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. To put that in perspective, exactly one year ago, the county reported 940 new cases.

According to health officials, there are now more than 750 sites across L.A. County where residents can get vaccinated. Ferrer also said that folks who are hesitant to get the vaccine are most likely to be convinced by a family member. She emphasized that mothers and grandmothers might be the most influential of those voices.

What Else You Need To Know Today

LAUSD will offer all public school students the option for full-day, on-campus, in-person instruction starting in August.

all public school students the option for full-day, on-campus, in-person instruction starting in August. The LAUSD school board will vote on whether to remove the emergency powers given to the superintendent during the pandemic.

on whether to remove the emergency powers given to the superintendent during the pandemic. On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Pacific Symphony in Orange County will perform a tribute that reflects the experiences, lessons and historic moments of the past year.

