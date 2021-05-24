Fabulous Events Happening In Southern California This Week: May 24 -27

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Tap dance in the park. Listen to the history of K-Pop. Explore African American cuisine. Visit the Getty and the Broad, which both reopen this week. Cook dumplings and scattered sushi. Dare to enter Zombie Joe’s newest scare-thru.



Monday, May 24 - Sunday, May 30; 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Music Center Celebrates National Tap Dance Day

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

To celebrate the holiday (May 25), the plaza will transform into The Super Villainz Tap Dance Park. Sign up for 30-minute slots to dance on various tap boards — made from specially constructed wooden sandboxes sprinkled with sand or prototypes that use technology to amplify tap sounds — creating a dance playground.

COST: FREE, but reservations required; MORE INFO

The Hotel Figueroa offers daycaytions and wellness retreat options from Monday to Thursday. (Courtesy of Hotel Figueroa)

Mondays through Thursdays

Daycation

Hotel Figueroa

939 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

If you need a little getaway or retreat this summer, then check out the daycation and wellness packages at the historic 1926 hotel with the coffin-shaped pool. Available for purchase via ResortPass for non-hotel guests, visitors get access to the pool, a lounge chair, towels, wi-fi, food and beverage credits. Wellness options include yoga or pilates classes at the hotel.

COST: Half day passes start at $45; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 25; 5 p.m. PT

Global Cuisine Cooking Lesson with Dumpling Monster

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, the Fowler Museum hosts an online cooking class with the Shanghainese-inspired restaurant. Dumpling Monster head chef and owner Perry Cheung demonstrates the process for making his famous pork and shrimp wontons as well as his chicken chive dumplings (boiled and pan fried), complete with dipping sauce. The ingredient list will be sent upon RSVP.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Kevin Kwan attends the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, May 25; 5 p.m. PDT

Kevin Kwan and Jodi Picoult

Writers Bloc and Skylight Books present an evening with Kevin Kwan, author of the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, and fellow writer Jodi Picoult. They’ll discuss his latest book, Sex and Vanity, a love story and social satire about some... crazy, rich Asians. Pick up a copy at your local bookstore (aka Skylight). The livestream will be posted on Youtube after the event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Getty Center reopens to the public this week. (Courtesy The Getty)

Tuesday, May 25

Getty Center Reopens

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty reopens to a limited number of daily visitors with reservations. In addition to its collections, gardens, architecture and views, the museum showcases its newly acquired painting of Lucretia by Artemisia Gentileschi and exhibits Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A.; Power, Justice and Tyranny in the Middle Ages; Artist as Collectors; and Silk & Swan Feathers: A Luxurious 18th-Century Armchair.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Cooking with LACMA teams with the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center for a learning session about art and chirashi zushi (scattered sushi). ("Chirashi zushi" by chidorian is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tuesday, May 25; 6 p.m. PT

Cooking with LACMA: Chirashi Zushi Inspired by Yoshitomo Nara

Learn how to make chirashi zushi (scattered sushi) while exploring the theme of childhood in the exhibition Yoshitomo Nara. This program starts with an introduction to Nara's works by art historian Yeewan Koon. Then Sonoko Sakai, author of award-winning author of Japanese Home Cooking, teaches us how to make the dish with seasonal ingredients.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 25 - Friday, June 25

George Floyd: The Father Of The Reimagined America

The Center Theatre Group remembers George Floyd by through a performance and discussion of the impact his murder has had on the American theater and society. The program is based on a poem written by John Lee Gaston White, adapted for the screen by White and Lakisha May (who also directed and produced the piece). It premieres on CTG’s Digital Stage and with a discussion, “Journey Towards a New American Theatre: George Floyd’s Lasting Impact,” which streams live at YouTube.com/CTGLA .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, May 26

CAAM Exhibition Openings

California African American Museum (CAAM)

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

CAAM opens two new exhibitions this week. April Bey: Atlantica, The Gilda Region, which runs through Jan. 17, 2022, is the Bey's first solo museum exhibition in L.A. The Bahamian-American interdisciplinary artist’s installation explores Afrofuturist and Black perspectives on space travel and the extraterrestrial. Rights and Rituals: The Making of African American Debutante Culture, which runs through Feb. 27, explores the origins of Black social organizations such as The Links, Incorporated, the Questionettes and the 20th Century Onyx Club. The clubs have a long history of challenging stereotypes that limited the potential of Black girls.

COST: FREE but advanced reservations required; MORE INFO

The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles reopens to the public this week. (Balloon Dog (Blue) at the Broad by Peter Alfred Hess is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Wednesday, May 26

The Broad Reopening

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The museum features new exhibitions in its first and third floor galleries, including 13 works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a mini-survey of Roy Lichtenstein with, 10 works by Kara Walker including two new acquisitions and a mini-survey of Andy Warhol. The group show Invisible Sun addresses themes of the past year, including change, loss, healing and recovery.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The "Desperately Seeking Susan" DVD/video box cover.

Wednesday, May 26; 8:30 p.m.

Desperately Seeking Susan

Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

The female-founded Vidiots Foundation hosts a screening of the 1985 film starring Rosanna Arquette and Madonna. Proceeds from the screening will go toward the film nonprofit’s relaunch of a brick-and-mortar location at the historic Eagle Theatre Eagle Rock. This screening is 18+.

COST: $16.65 - $25; MORE INFO

Kids can learn about bike safety at a bike rodeo event in San Clemente. ("Kid Biking in Heidelberg" by pasa47 is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Wednesday, May 26; 3 p.m. PT

Bike Safety Rodeo

Vista Hermosa Sports Park

987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

San Clement’s Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with the OC Sheriff's Department, hosts a bike safety rodeo for Bicycle Safety Month. Kids ages 5 and older can learn or get a refresher on traffic laws and respecting each other's rights. The rodeo runs from 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 5 to 8 years and from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 9 to 17 years. Bring bikes and safety gear.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO



Thursday, May 27; 7:20 p.m. PT

Urban Death Trail Of Torment Haunted Walk-Thru

Zombie Joe’s Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Take a walk of scares, down a dimly lit labyrinth of inexplicable horrors that have arisen from the deepest depths of the pandemic. See unfathomable monstrosities and the disturbing spirits that walk among us. The approximately 20-minute experience follows all COVID safety guidelines, including small groups and a mask requirement. Ages 16+.

COST: $35 (for up to two people); MORE INFO

South Korean pop group EXO performs at their comeback show in Seoul on April 15, 2014 shows . (STARNEWS / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, May 27; 7 p.m. PT

History of K-Pop

UC Irvine’s The Rise of K-Culture Webinar Series concludes with a virtual discussion on K-pop’s origins with Dominique Rodriguez of SM Entertainment USA, professionally known as DOM, who has worked with groups EXO and Girls Generation. He’ll chat with UCI Professor Kyung Hyun Kim, founding director of Center for Critical Korean Studies.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 27

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Los Angeles

Secret Los Angeles Location

The immersive Van Gogh exhibition opens this week. Explore projections that include the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888) and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). The exhibition has been extended through January.

COST: $39.99 - $49.99; MORE INFO



Thursday, May 27; 3 p.m. PST

Groundlings Break It Down: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show

Join Groundlings alumnus Brian Palermo (Grown-ish) in a virtual session that breaks down a recent performance of the show. If you’ve ever wanted to know how improv works, this is your chance. Palermo and the cast discuss their thought processes and show you how the sausage is made.

COST: $5 - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 27; 7 p.m. PT

Sound Bites #2

Explore the relationship between food and music in this KCRW series hosted by Evan Kleiman and Anne Litt. The second installment features vegan chef, author and activist Bryant Terry along with his uncle, Memphis soul veteran Don Bryant (who may be best known for penning the song “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” sung by his wife, Ann Peebles). Register for the Zoom link.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Knott's Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

The amusement park is now open and celebrating its 100th anniversary — A Tribute to the Knott Family's History — all summer. Attendance is currently limited to California residents. Soak City Waterpark opens on May 29. All guests will need to reserve a ticket in advance.

COST: From $55 for daily admissions; MORE INFO

An image from the Netflix series "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America." (Courtesy of Netflix)

TV/Streaming Pick

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

This four-part Netflix docuseries is part travelogue, part food show. Based on food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name, it follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he takes a culinary journey with chefs, historians and activists who explore the creativity and resourcefulness of African American people as expressed through stews, BBQ, soul food and fine dining. All four episodes will be available on Wednesday, May 26 on Netflix.

Monty's is now offering a strawberry shortcake shake. (Courtesy of Monty's)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

The slow-smoked goodness of Holy Cow BBQ is now available in El Segundo (11918 Aviation Blvd.). It’s all about the meat: brisket, tri-tip, pulled pork, chicken, smoked turkey and hot links. Don’t forget to order their cornbread and the key lime pie.

Chef Phil Pretty has opened Heritage in Long Beach, offering another fine dining option Tuesday through Saturday. Located in a fixed-up Craftsman, the restaurant shares the building with the Heritage Sandwich Shop, an eatery he runs with his sister, Lauren Pretty, during the day. (h/t Eater LA )

) Starting this Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m., Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa launches Taquero Tuesdays in its Plancha Room. Enjoy tacos with grilled meats and vegetables, created by executive chef Fonzy De Zuniga. The menu includes $2 street tacos and $3 quesadillas and happy hour drink specials such as $4 bottled beers, $5 draft beers, $5 wine by the glass and $6 margaritas.

LA Taco writes about the House of Mandi in Anaheim , specializing in Yemeni cuisine. Think lots of shared dishes with lamb at the forefront.

writes about the , specializing in Yemeni cuisine. Think lots of shared dishes with lamb at the forefront. Fred Segal continues its restaurant residency pop-up at its Malibu location, running Fridays through Sundays until July 18. Taking over a rent-free space this weekend is Ggiata Delicatesse , known for its Italian Style deli sandwiches, followed by the Caribbean rotis of chef Rashida Homes’ Bridgetown Roti .