LAUSD To Return To Full In-Person Classrooms In August

By  Megan Nguyen
Published May 24, 2021 4:36 PM
First graders at Brainard Elementary demonstrate the very lengthy process of lining up, socially distanced, outside.
First graders at Brainard Elementary demonstrate the very lengthy process of lining up, socially distanced, outside.
(Kyle Stokes
/
LAist)
L.A. Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said today that the district will offer all public school students the option for full-day, on-campus, in-person instruction in August.

That includes elementary, middle, and high school students, with older students in middle and high school switching classrooms between periods.

But officials are still determining what classrooms will look like.

"We expect students and staff will continue to wear masks until more children have been vaccinated, just as Dr. Anthony Fauci has recently stated,” said Beutner. “But August is still three months away, and we can't predict exactly what standards health authorities will tell us are appropriate at that time."

Beutner said while they expect the majority of students to be back on campuses, the district must keep an online option in place for those who can't return or choose not to.

