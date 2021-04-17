Megan Nguyen

Megan NguyenProducer, “All Things Considered” | (she/her)
I love history, and the best part of my job as producer for this newsroom’s afternoon show "All Things Considered" (which airs on 89.3 KPCC) is writing the first draft.
We strive to find and tell the stories that have the biggest impact on Southern Californians... and those you didn't even know needed to be told. Best part: we do it all under constant deadlines!
I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and started my career in TV news. Stints overseeing morning (graveyard shift = not a fan), evening, and late night shows taught me a LOT, but I was ready for a new challenge.
I've been here since 2018, and love delivering both daily news and long-form interviews, while meeting fascinating people along the way.
I love Southern California's beautiful beaches, mountains, and deserts. The random celebrity sightings are pretty neat, too!
When I'm not at the station I love to read, eat, hike, and hang out with my husband, dog, and cat.
