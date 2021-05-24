Support for LAist comes from
Health

More Than Half Of Angelenos Ages 16 And Over Are Vaccinated

By  Lita Martinez
Published May 24, 2021 3:41 PM
A syringe is filled with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on March 11. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)
A syringe is filled with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on March 11.
(Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP)
L.A. County health officials say half of all eligible adults ages 16 and over are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That milestone comes as many COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted across California on June 15, less than a month away. The nearness of that date is leading to another push to get even more Angelenos vaccinated.

That campaign includes incentives such as sweepstakes and gift cards, for people coming in for their first dose. Vaccination sites have also expanded their hours.

"Our case rates are low, and we want to be in as strong a position as possible when the risk of transmission could go up, which can happen after June 15th," said Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director.

Ferrer added that with the Memorial Day holiday weekend coming up, unvaccinated people run a much higher risk of becoming infected with the virus if they don't take precautions.

