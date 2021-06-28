Support for LAist comes from
Morning Brief: Summer’s Rolling Blackouts, The 2028 Olympics, And Wedding Sticker Shock

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jun 28, 2021 5:00 AM
An empty street is pictured with a bright and hot sun bearing down overhead. Three power poles with wires are beside the road.
Edison power poles in Acton, a community that has struggled through multiple public safety power shutoffs
(Sharon McNary/LAist)
Good morning, L.A. It’s June 28.

Last summer, the extreme heat put such a burden on California’s energy grid that blackouts took place throughout the state.

The blackouts were largely the result of too many energy customers using fans and air conditioners at the same time. Some of L.A.’s city-run equipment also briefly overheated.

Now, as this summer shapes up to be just as hot, some experts are worried that we might see power outages again.

“It's going to be touch-and-go for the next couple of months,” said Katherine Blunt, who covers renewable energy and utilities for The Wall Street Journal. “I think there's some cautious optimism that grid operators can avoid rolling blackouts again this year, but it's very much incumbent upon the hydroelectric power supply and some other variables that are going to drain supply.”

According to Elliot Mainzer, the CEO of California Independent System Operator, new resources scheduled to go into effect this summer need to be expedited.

“We need to break down any barriers,” he said, “to getting them on the grid.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Weekend Sticker Shock

weho-wedding.jpg
Wedding cake (Photo by Sundogg via the LAist Featured Photos pool)

Pandemic-related closures forced many people to put important life events on hold, including weddings. Now, as a return to normalcy settles in, couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar — and venues and related vendors are in high demand.

“It's not like we can flip on a switch and everything is back on,” said Michelle Garibay, an event planner who specializes in destination weddings. “With everything shut down last year, venues had to lay off and furlough people. Staffing is an issue, supply is an issue, so prices have gone up.”

