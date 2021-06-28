Morning Brief: Summer’s Rolling Blackouts, The 2028 Olympics, And Wedding Sticker Shock

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 28.

Last summer, the extreme heat put such a burden on California’s energy grid that blackouts took place throughout the state.

The blackouts were largely the result of too many energy customers using fans and air conditioners at the same time. Some of L.A.’s city-run equipment also briefly overheated.

Now, as this summer shapes up to be just as hot, some experts are worried that we might see power outages again.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

“It's going to be touch-and-go for the next couple of months,” said Katherine Blunt, who covers renewable energy and utilities for The Wall Street Journal. “I think there's some cautious optimism that grid operators can avoid rolling blackouts again this year, but it's very much incumbent upon the hydroelectric power supply and some other variables that are going to drain supply.”

According to Elliot Mainzer, the CEO of California Independent System Operator, new resources scheduled to go into effect this summer need to be expedited.

“We need to break down any barriers,” he said, “to getting them on the grid.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Two very different approaches to homelessness are on a collision course in Venice.

in Venice. Gov. Newsom and key legislators agreed to extend a statewide eviction ban through Sept. 30, and to provide full back rent for tenants and landlords.

through Sept. 30, and to provide full back rent for tenants and landlords. As the Tokyo Olympics approach, some L.A. officials and residents are looking ahead to the 2028 games.

to the 2028 games. L.A. Metro is expanding its services in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, as well as large swaths of Northeast L.A.

Before You Go ... Weekend Sticker Shock

Wedding cake (Photo by Sundogg via the LAist Featured Photos pool)

Pandemic-related closures forced many people to put important life events on hold, including weddings. Now, as a return to normalcy settles in, couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar — and venues and related vendors are in high demand.

“It's not like we can flip on a switch and everything is back on,” said Michelle Garibay , an event planner who specializes in destination weddings. “With everything shut down last year, venues had to lay off and furlough people. Staffing is an issue, supply is an issue, so prices have gone up .”