As Weddings Gear Back Up, Some Couples Face Sticker Shock

Pandemic-related closures forced many people to put important life events on hold, including weddings. Now, as a return to normalcy settles in, couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar — and venues and related vendors are in high demand.

Michelle Garibay , an event planner who specializes in destination weddings, said post-pandemic supply issues could create sticker shock for some of the affianced.

“It's not like we can flip on a switch and everything is back on,” she said. “With everything shut down last year, venues had to lay off and furlough people. Staffing is an issue, supply is an issue, so prices have gone up.”

Some wedding planners and others who make the magic happen say they've started pushing their bookings into late 2022 and early 2023.