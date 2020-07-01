Olivia Richard

My job is to bring you the latest news each morning and to then take you deeper into the issues, news and conversations impacting Los Angeles in the afternoons.

From our newsroom’s radio shows that air on 89.3 KPCC — Morning Edition and Take Two to Airtalk and Weekend Edition — I do my best to bring you everything you need to make informed decisions for both you and your loved ones.

I believe the best stories are the ones told by communities rather than about them. The stories I’m most proud of are the ones that shed light on underreported issues and underrepresented communities.

Since joining this newsroom, I have brought you stories on: the racial and socioeconomic disparities that impact communities of color, the implications of global tensions between the US/Iran , I have taken listeners into hospitals and onto the frontlines for the COVID-19 Pandemic and spotlighted some of L.A.’s most known and unknown changemakers of color .

When I’m not in the newsroom, you can usually find me kayaking at the beach or at the dog park with Snickers my 3-legged Dachshund and Sophie my Beagle/Lab Mix.