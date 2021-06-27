Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

LA Metro Beefs Up Bus Rides, Expands On-Demand Service Into New Neighborhoods

By  Olivia Richard
Published Jun 27, 2021 12:44 PM
An orange Los Angeles Metro bus drives along a street.
(Courtesy LA Metro)
Starting Sunday, L.A. Metro is adding services on dozens of bus lines, with a heavy expansion into the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Rick Jagger, a spokesman for the department, said the new services are focused on midday.

“We're adding bus trips to about 70 lines during the weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he said. “People will have faster service, we're eliminating some of the unnecessary bus stops, consolidating some lines and making the trips easier and more convenient.”

The expansion is the second phase of the organization's NextGen Bus service, which aims to modernize riders' experience and streamline efficiency. It’s part of L.A. Metro's effort to restore its transit service to pre-pandemic levels by September.

Metro will also grow its ride-hailing Metro Micro program, with service in two new zones: Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale and Altadena/Pasadena/Sierra Madre. Metro Micro uses smaller vehicles that are clearly marked and support wheelchairs, strollers and bikes, along with other mobility needs.

The $1 on-demand shared ride service provides short trips within designated service zones, and the app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.

