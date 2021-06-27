With Tokyo Olympics Coming Up, Angelenos Look Ahead To 2028

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin in August, and organizers are working to establish COVID-19 safety protocols.

Thousands of athletes, coaches and fans will descend upon stadiums from countries that are all in different stages of vaccination rollout.

Last week, organizers announced alcohol and cheering would be banned at all events. Only residents of Japan will be allowed to attend events, with a 50% capacity limit in effect. If coronavirus cases rise again, fans could be barred altogether.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles officials and residents are looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics.

David Wharton, who covers the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times, says that even as city and state officials begin their preparations, there is significant pushback from some local groups.

“We see this in all Olympic cities,” he said. “When people start to see the games come closer, and think about all that money that’s being spent, they get a little bit worried.”

One of L.A.’s most outspoken anti-Olympics groups is NOlympics LA . The group has stated that it would like the money being spent on the games to instead be redirected towards the city’s homelessness crisis.

They have also expressed concern about an increased military and police presence, and frustration with what they describe as a lack of transparency in planning.