Morning Brief: Shooting In San Bernardino, An Alleged Slumlord, And Angelyne
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 23.
Last week, NPR reported that there had been 198 mass shootings so far this year. Now, we can add one more in the L.A. area: on Sunday, one person was killed and eight were injured when a confrontation between at least two people led to an exchange of gunfire at Tha Blue Flame hookah lounge in San Bernardino County.
The shooting happened just before midnight. San Bernardino police said in a statement that they believe a fight began inside the lounge that escalated out of control.
"Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the victims were intentionally targeted,” said Sgt. Equino Thomas.
The person killed was Allen Gresham, Jr., 20 of San Bernardino. He was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The eight people wounded didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries.
This shooting comes on the heels of a gunman opening fire on a Taiwanese American congregation at a church in Laguna Woods last Sunday, killing one man and injuring five other people. Dr. John Cheng lost his life charging the gunman in what officials and community members have called an act of heroism.
This past Saturday morning, just hours before the shooting at the hookah lounge, members of the Orange County Taiwanese American community gathered to address the media, remember the victims and simply come together as a community.
Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda councilmember, told reporters that although it has been “a difficult time,” the community “stand[s] united against hate." And Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Reverend Albany Lee offered this prayer:
“We are running out of words to express our feelings, please help us not to give in to the evils but to transcend our fear and anger with your unending love.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Today is the final day to register to vote online in the June 7 primary. If you’re eligible to vote, you’ll still have the option of in-person same-day registration. Have more questions on voting? Our Voter Game Plan covers the L.A. and statewide races and we’re also answering your FAQ.
- L.A. County added three in-person voting centers in Chinatown and Koreatown in response to public outcry.
- Tenants at a sprawling apartment complex in South L.A. have complained for years about mold, pests, raw sewage and faulty heaters, but they say their landlord — one of the largest rental property owners in the state and the subject of an award-winning LAist investigation in 2020 — still hasn’t fixed the terrible living conditions in their building. And they believe the city is letting him slide.
- TikTok has flipped the script on the music industry, and everyone from artists to analysts and even marketing bosses at the top labels are hustling to catch up.
- At the height of the pandemic, when going to the gym wasn't an option, millions of people began exploring virtual workouts for the first time. Many say they’re planning to stick with it.
- The Catholic archbishop of San Francisco said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is no longer allowed to receive Communion because of her vocal support for abortion rights.
Before You Go ... 'Angelyne' No Longer Has The Support Of Angelyne
Angelyne left a mark on L.A. with her splashy billboards, pink Corvette and singular style. Despite her high profile, though, the billboard queen has been notoriously private about her personal life. Now, after signing off on a scripted program about her life, Angelyne reportedly turned on the Peacock production.
“She’s a rebel, and she does what feels right for her, and we respect that,” Angelyne star and executive producer Emmy Rossum told LAist. “I think the show is a real love letter to her — I hope she knows that.”
