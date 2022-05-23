Morning Brief: Shooting In San Bernardino, An Alleged Slumlord, And Angelyne

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 23.

Last week, NPR reported that there had been 198 mass shootings so far this year. Now, we can add one more in the L.A. area: on Sunday, one person was killed and eight were injured when a confrontation between at least two people led to an exchange of gunfire at Tha Blue Flame hookah lounge in San Bernardino County.

The shooting happened just before midnight. San Bernardino police said in a statement that they believe a fight began inside the lounge that escalated out of control.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the victims were intentionally targeted,” said Sgt. Equino Thomas.

The person killed was Allen Gresham, Jr., 20 of San Bernardino. He was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The eight people wounded didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries.

This shooting comes on the heels of a gunman opening fire on a Taiwanese American congregation at a church in Laguna Woods last Sunday, killing one man and injuring five other people. Dr. John Cheng lost his life charging the gunman in what officials and community members have called an act of heroism.

This past Saturday morning, just hours before the shooting at the hookah lounge, members of the Orange County Taiwanese American community gathered to address the media, remember the victims and simply come together as a community.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda councilmember, told reporters that although it has been “a difficult time,” the community “stand[s] united against hate." And Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Reverend Albany Lee offered this prayer:

“We are running out of words to express our feelings, please help us not to give in to the evils but to transcend our fear and anger with your unending love.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

