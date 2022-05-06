The Voter Game Plan team is here to help you navigate the process of voting in the June 7, 2022 primary election!
Important Dates
-
May
09 Mail-in ballots go out
- 23 Last day to register to vote for June primary
- 28 Vote centers open
- 31 Last day to apply for vote-by-mail ballot
-
June
- 07 Election Day
Voter Guides
What questions do you have about the June 7 primary election?
Whether it's about how to register to vote or making sense of a candidate's platform, we're here to help you get ballot ready.
