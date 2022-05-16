Federal Hate Crime Investigation Opened Into Shooting Attack On Taiwanese Americans At A Presbyterian Church

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The 68-year-old suspect in the shooting attack on a Taiwanese American congregation in south Orange County “was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan” and had left notes in his car that indicated “his real hatred of the Taiwanese people,” according to the Orange County Sheriff.

The FBI, meanwhile, announced it is opening a federal hate crime investigation to determine what charges could be brought against the suspected gunman, David Chou of Las Vegas, after a Sunday afternoon attack in Laguna Woods killed one person and wounded five others.

Agents had “discovered evidence that the individual was motivated by some type of hate,” said Kristi Johnson, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, speaking at a Monday press conference outside the Orange County Sheriff’s office in Santa Ana.

The shooting victims belong to the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church and had been congregating in rented space at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

For Taiwan — and its diaspora — political tensions with China have loomed over the island for decades. China regards Taiwan, a democracy, as a renegade province that needs to be returned to the mainland. Most countries, including the U.S., do not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, though the State Department says it “has a robust unofficial relationship” with the island.

China has intensified its claim to Taiwan over the last century. The island used to be ruled by the Nationalists, who had fled to the island from China after being defeated by the Communist Party in 1949. The Nationalists formed the Kuomintang party, which kept Taiwan under martial law until 1987.

Taiwan is now ruled by the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, which the Communist Party considers anathema. Beijing would rather work with the Kuomintang, now the leading opposition party.

The targeting of a Presbyterian church was immediately noticed by scholars who follow China-Taiwan relations, such as Lev Nachman, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Harvard Fairbanks Center For China Studies.

Church Ties To Taiwan's Pro-Independence Movement

Nachman said the Presbyterian church in Taiwan, and among Taiwanese Americans, is known for supporting the pro-Taiwan independence movement.

When Taiwan was under martial law, Presbyterian church leaders helped hide pro-democracy advocates who were challenging the authoritarian state under the then-ruling Kuomintang party.

“When Taiwanese began to flee to the United States, Taiwanese Presbyterian churches became these community centers for the independence cause in the United States,” Nachman said. “These Presbyterian churches became the base of operations for many pro-independence movements.”

Nachman said funding from church members in the U.S. was sent back to Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, and increased after martial law was lifted.

Authorities did not say why Chou had traveled from Las Vegas to Laguna Woods, a retirement community about 20 miles southeast of Anaheim, bypassing other Taiwanese American churches in between.

With the shooting investigation pending and important details about the suspect’s motives and background still missing, Taiwan-China watchers warned against extrapolating a political narrative from a single tragedy.

A Taiwan-versus-China narrative can fan Sinophobia already rampant in right-wing circles that is dangerous for Asian Americans already seeing a rise in violent attacks, according to Jessica Drun, a D.C.-based non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council 's Global China Hub.

“How do you frame this debate in a way that doesn't spill over and harm the broader AAPI community,” Drun asked. “And how do you not demonize Chinese Americans?”