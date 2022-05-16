OC Church Shooter Identified: Here's What We Know So Far

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A shooter killed one man and critically wounded four other people at a Presbyterian church lunch banquet Sunday in Laguna Woods, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The alleged shooter has been identified is David Wenwei Chou, 68.



What Else You Should Know

Chou is a Las Vegas resident. Authorities have not provided information about a potential motive.

The lunch was attended by between 30 and 40 churchgoers from a Taiwanese congregation.

Several of the congregants subdued, disarmed, and tied up the shooter, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said Sunday.

The suspected shooter is a man in his 60s who, like those at the luncheon, is Asian.

Those who were shot are all Asian senior citizens, ranging in age from 66 to 92. The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The Context

Incidents of racism and violence directed at Asian Americans have been on the rise, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the motive in this shooting is unknown.

It was one of five mass shootings that took place across the nation this weekend and one of 202 that have taken place so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization. The group defines mass shootings as incidents where four or more people are shot or killed in gun violence, excluding the shooter.

The deadliest mass shooting of the year also occurred this weekend in Buffalo, N.Y., when a man opened fire and killed 10 people at a supermarket in a neighborhood with a large Black population. Authorities say that shooter, who followed racist ideologies, was specifically targeting Black victims.



How We're Reporting On This

Reporter Robert Garrova is covering the aftermath of this shooting. Associate Editor Mike Roe and other members of the LAist team are providing additional research and reporting on the shooting, as well as monitoring news conferences.

What Questions We're Asking

What the shooter's possible motive was

The names of those who were shot

More details about the timeline of the shooting

Learn more

Your Questions Or Ideas