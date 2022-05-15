Shooter Who Killed 1 And Injured 5 At Laguna Woods Church Was Stopped By Congregants

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A man was killed and four other people were critically wounded by a shooter at a Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods, according to the Orange County Sheriff. A fifth person suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred a lunch banquet attended by 30 to 40 churchgoers from a Taiwanese congregation. At a late afternoon press conference, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said a group of congregants quickly subdued the shooter, disarmed him and hogtied him with an electrical cord.

Hallock called that an act of "exceptional heroism," and said there was little doubt that it prevented a far worse outcome.

The suspected shooter, an Asian man believed to be in his 60s, was detained and two handguns were recovered, officials said. Authorities have not given any information about a potential motive.

The shooting in Orange County took place the same weekend that a white man shot and killed 10 people and injured three others in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The suspect, who is 18, has been charged with first-degree murder. That shooting in being investigated investigated as a hate crime and an act of terrorism.

Orange County Sheriff's officials said Sunday that they were alerted to the shooting at 1:26 p.m. and were able to respond quickly to Geneva Presbyterian Church on El Toro Road.

Officials didn't name the congregation holding the banquet, however Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church holds its Sunday service at that location and lists the same address on its website.

The Investigation

The investigation is being led by the Orange Sheriff’s Department — with help from the FBI and agents with the Los Angeles branch of federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is standard practice.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Representatives of each agency attended the late afternoon press conference. They said it was unknown if the suspected shooter had any connection to the church.

After the man was detained, Sheriff's deputies swept the church for additional weapons or possibly explosives. None were found.

Sheriff's officials said everyone present would be interviewed, noting the investigation was still in the early stages

A statement on Twitter from Gov. Gavin Newsom says his office is working with local law enforcement and goes on to say “no one should have to fear going to their place of worship."

The church is a block south of the intersection of El Toro Road and Moulton Parkway — a couple miles south of the 5 Freeway. At this time, El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren.