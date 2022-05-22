Support for LAist comes from
One Week After Fatal Church Shooting, Orange County Taiwanese American Community Stands ‘United Against Hate’

By  Robert Garrova
Published May 22, 2022 8:19 AM
Reverend Albany Lee is dressed in black and standing at a microphone. Behind him are bouquets of flowers. Members of the Laguna Woods and larger Orange County are seated in rows of folding chairs set up in the church parking lot.
Reverend Albany Lee (far right) leads members of the Laguna Woods and larger Orange County community in prayer.
(Robert Garrova / LAist)
Members of the Orange County Taiwanese American community held a press conference Saturday at the Laguna Woods church where a gunman opened fire in a banquet hall last Sunday, killing one man and injuring five other people.

In the church parking lot, Yorba Linda Councilwoman Peggy Huang told reporters that the community was appreciative of the outpouring of support.

“It has been a very difficult time for the community," said Huang, but we stand united against hate."

Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church Reverend Albany Lee offered this prayer:

“We are running out of words to express our feelings, please help us not to give into the evils but to transcend our fear and anger with your unending love.”

Lee said that the five other victims who had been wounded during the shooting are recovering. The church has reached out to a trauma specialist to help victims and witnesses begin to heal.

Richard Lin, Deputy Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in L.A., said the Taiwanese government has issued a statement condemning the violence and he called on the local Taiwanese American community to stand together.

Lee said fundraising has begun to support the wife and two children left behind by Dr. John Cheng, who was fatally shot after he charged the gunman.

“In my eyes, Dr. Cheng is more than a hero, he is a true disciple of Christ,” Lee said. “He followed Christ’s teaching to the end. We hardly knew him but he chose to give his own life.”

