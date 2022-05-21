Support for LAist comes from
Shooting At Party In San Bernardino County Kills 1 Person And Wounds 8 Others

By  Julia Paskin  and Zoe Kurland
Published May 21, 2022 11:57 AM
A close up shot of a patrol car has the seven point star and shield of the San Bernardino Police Dept.
San Bernardino police are investigating a shooting that left eight wounded and one person dead.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
A mass shooting at a party in San Bernardino County left one person dead and eight others wounded.

Police say gunfire began just before midnight at Tha Blu Flame hookah lounge just down the street from Patton State Hospital in Highland.

The shooting is under investigation.

A statement released by Sgt. Equino Thomas said the eight people wounded did not appear to half life threatening injuries.

Thomas said when officers got to the scene the found "a large crowd and learned that they were in the area attending a party."

One person was found outside the business and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the victims were intentionally targeted and that this may have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room," the statement said.

