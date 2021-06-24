Morning Brief: Real-IDs, Campfires, And A Moonscape

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 24.

Local, state and federal officials have been touting the Real-ID — a new kind of driver’s license — for years, but even for those of us who have tried to follow along, the concept is a bit confusing.

This week, though, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that residents who renewed or got a driver’s license during the coronavirus pandemic could upgrade to a Real-ID for free between now and Dec. 31.

So, should you take advantage of this opportunity? What even is this opportunity? My colleagues Olivia Richard and Leslie Berestein Rojas broke it all down, and here are some of the takeaways:

What Is A Real-ID?



It's a license or ID that is compliant with the Real ID Act, a law passed by Congress in 2005 following 9/11 that sought to create standardized driver's licenses in all states. The law established certain national security requirements for these state-issued documents, which must be obtained by May, 2023.



Do I Need One?



Not necessarily. They’re an option if you want to carry just one form of identification in order to board a plane or enter a military base, among other things. But if you have a standard-issue driver’s license, you’ll just need to also present a passport, passport card, or military ID.



"A Real ID driver's license or ID card is optional," said DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez. "It is just an easier way for you to continue using your driver's license to board a domestic flight. That is really the main part of it."

For the record: Wednesday morning’s newsletter mistakenly stated that L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva does not have authority in the city of Los Angeles. The sheriff, in fact, has the authority to enforce laws anywhere in the county, though it is rare for a sheriff to intercede in city of L.A. matters.



What Else You Need To Know Today

