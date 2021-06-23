Heads Up: Planning To Visit The San Bernardino National Forest? Be Aware Of Stricter Fire Restrictions

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

With hot temperatures and dry vegetation raising the fire risk, the U.S Forest Service is ratcheting up fire restrictions in the San Bernardino National Forest. Starting Wednesday, campfires, target shooting, smoking, and using wood or charcoal barbecues outside of certain designated areas are off-limits.

Campers can still use a gas-powered stove, but only if they have a permit.

Hikers and campers should always check current fire restrictions at the location they plan to visit before heading out, said Forest Service spokesperson Zach Behrens. You can do so by looking online or calling ahead to a ranger station.

"Last year we had about a 300% increase in illegal campfires," Behrens said, "some of them which escaped and turned into small wildfires. We've actually already had one of those near Big Bear this year."

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Elevated restrictions begin tomorrow, June 23, 2021, due to the danger from current and worsening conditions, such as drying vegetation and continued hot temperatures.



The cost for violating the rules can be steep: fines as high as $10,000 or six months in jail. You could also be on the hook for all liability costs if your "prohibited actions" cause a wildfire.

Last year's unprecedented fire season, which included the massive El Dorado Fire, at one point forced a temporary shutdown of all the national forests in California. The El Dorado Fire broke out inside the San Bernardino National Forest. Charles Morton, 39 and a 14-year veteran firefighter, was killed while battling that blaze.