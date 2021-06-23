Headed To An Indoor Game Or Concert? Grab Your Mask

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Close to 19,000 people are expected to fill Staples Center on Thursday for the third game of the Western Conference Finals between the L.A. Clippers and the Phoenix Suns.

Vaccinated sections and capacity limits are a thing of the past.

By buying a ticket, spectators are certifying they recently tested negative for COVID-19 or are fully vaccinated, which amounts to the honor system.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said people staying masked when they aren’t eating or drinking is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The Staples Center has a super high compliance with their requirement that people be fully masked, and they have hand sanitation centers all over the place,” Ferrer said.

She added that unvaccinated people, including children, should continue to wear masks to protect themselves from infection.

Other indoor mega-events where thousands of people will mix are scheduled to return to L.A., including conventions and concerts that generate millions of dollars.

About 58% of eligible people are fully vaccinated in L.A. County.