Morning Brief: LA Sports Are Back, Bars Face Hurdles, And Taking A Famous Hike

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 21.

L.A. is starting to get a taste of the new normal, and sporting events are no exception.

As COVID-19 cases in the county remain low and the city slowly reopens, stadiums are welcoming back fans. Some aspects of seeing your favorite team play will remain the same — the rules of the games haven’t changed, after all — but stadium visits will be different.

For the most part, the new rules at L.A. venues — including Dodger Stadium, the Staples Center, and Banc of California Stadium — are similar. All three are offering fully vaccinated sections, in which social distancing won’t need to be practiced by fans.

Proof of vaccination, along with a photo ID, will be required to enter for ticket-holders headed to the fully vaccinated areas, and for everyone else, proof of vaccination or of a recent negative COVID-19 test will be necessary for entry.

All three venues are cash-free, for everything from parking to concessions.

And, as in the rest of L.A. County and California, masks are still required, even in the vaccinated areas.

But some regulations vary from stadium to stadium. The Staples Center and Banc of California Stadium are both allowing bags no larger than small clutches to be brought in, with the exception of medical or parental bags. Banc of California is requiring that fully vaccinated fans enter through different gates than the rest of the crowd.

One thing that remains the same? Bring your passion for the game — and your pent-up desire to celebrate. (Fingers crossed!)

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and have fun out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

A new report suggests that agencies addressing homelessness in L.A. do something groundbreaking: work together.

More than 251,000 Californians signed up to volunteer with vaccine disbursement, but only 379 people were able to book shifts.

with vaccine disbursement, but only 379 people were able to book shifts. The yellow tier means fewer restrictions, but restaurants, bars and breweries still face new hurdles.

California’s current emergency workplace regulations requiring workers to stay at least six feet apart and wear masks indoors will stay in place for now.

for now. A state agency has approved the closure of Sakura, an intermediate care facility in Boyle Heights that caters to elderly Japanese Americans.

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

L.A.'s hot sauce scene is on fire, with new companies and restaurants joining staples such as Huy Fong's sriracha. ( LAist )

Young Latino and Black Angelenos are behind their peers in getting vaccinated. ( LAist )

Environmental racism is a culprit in disparate health outcomes, and more. ( L.A. Sentinel )

As the 20th Century progressed, SoCal car culture merged with cutting-edge architecture to produce some truly fantastic structures. ( LAist )

Tres leches is a test of prowess and a hallmark of excellence for many of Southern California's best panaderías, restaurants and caterers. ( LAist )

A Frank Gehry-designed space has begun construction in Hollywood. ( Urbanize L.A. )

A daughter of Black, Chinese, and Jewish parents writes about belonging “everywhere and nowhere.” ( LAist )

For this Lincoln Heights vendor, creating and selling the perfect carnitas is a family affair. ( L.A. Taco )



Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoors Pick: Vasquez Rocks

Vasquez Rocks ( Photo by victoriaharrisphotography / LAist Featured Photos pool)

Even if you haven't been to Vasquez Rocks , you've probably seen it. The 932-acre park, located just off the 14 freeway in northern L.A. County, has been used as a location in countless movies and TV shows including Westworld, Blazing Saddles and the original Star Trek series. Choose from a number of hikes, including a 2.6-mile moderate loop and a 3.7-mile extended loop.

