Fabulous Things To Do This Weekend In Southern California: May 21 - 23

View a new neon art window exhibition. Laugh along during a night of comedy in the round. Watch Mad Max: Fury Road on the big screen. Or view outdoor films from your car, poolside, on the lawn. Hike along Star Trek's famous rock outcroppings.

Friday, May 21 - Saturday, May 22; 8 p.m. PT

Poolside Dinner & a Movie

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Enjoy movies on the hotel’s pool deck. Ironman screens on Friday night while Captain America - The First Avenger screens on Saturday night. The ticket price includes one appetizer and one entree per ticketed guest as well as unlimited popcorn. Full bar available (not included in ticket price). Bring your own blankets and jackets as it tends to get chilly at night.

COST: $45 per person; MORE INFO

Friday, May 21 - Friday, May 28

Off / On

Hollywood Palladium

6215 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

This neon and mixed media art show features the work of artists who are turning on the lights on Sunset Boulevard. Look for window displays featuring 22 works by 16 artists. There's also a work from the Museum of Neon Art's historic sign collection and a Hollywood neon walking tour on May 27.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, May 21; 7 p.m.

Live Music Friday Nights

Johnny’s West Adams

4327 W. Adams, West Adams

The neighborhood joint, known for its pastrami, burgers and hot dogs, begins a live music series on Friday nights in the summer. This week, listen to funk and soul from Jeff Babko on keyboards, Greg “Gee Mack” Dalton on guitar, Steve Ferrone on drums and Sean Hurley on bass. They perform in the parking lot.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Friday, May 21 - Sunday, May 24; 8 p.m. PT

Les Enfants Terribles By Phillip Glass

2nd and PCH Rooftop Parking Garage

2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Long Beach Opera returns to live performance with the final part of Glass’ trilogy, which is based on the works of Jean Cocteau. Director James Darrah puts a dance-driven spin on the opera’s hypnotic meditation on youth. Audience members will remain in their vehicles while the singers and dancers move through the space, with live and pre-recorded video design. Les Enfants Terribles is performed in French with English subtitles.

COST: $49 - $150; MORE INFO

The Grammy Museum reopens this weekend with new exhibitions including "Dave Matthews Band: Inside Out." (Courtesy of the Grammy Museum)

Friday, May 21

Grammy Museum Reopens

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum reopens its doors to the public at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. Check out three new exhibitions: Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out, Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís and Motown: The Sound Of Young America. In addition, the museum will provide free admission to first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers through the end of June.

COST: $13 - $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 22; 5 p.m. doors

Mad Max: Fury Road Apocalyptic Drive-In Screening

Regency The Plant Drive-In

Watch on the big screen as Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) navigate a post-apocalyptic world. The screening doesn't start until 8 p.m. but you can arrive early for photo ops with themed vehicles, cosplay prizes, giveaways, vintage trailers and a live version of the unscripted talk show Sounds Scary with hosts James "Jimmy O" Oster and Ryan Cultrera and guests.

COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO

Cynthia Erivo stars as Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic limited series. (Courtesy National Geographic)

Saturday, May 22; 12 p.m.

Genius: Aretha

Tune into an American Cinematheque program on National Geographic’s limited series about Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Listen to a live discussion with stars Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance and director-executive producer Anthony Hemingway. Moderated by Alex Cohen.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Saturdays, May 22 - June 26; 8:30 p.m.

Lovers and Other Strangers

GGC Players take on five untitled comedic one-acts about love written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna and directed by Gloria Gifford. The play was turned into a hit 1970 movie starring Diane Keaton, Gig Young, Richard Castellano and Bea Arthur.

COST: $9; MORE INFO

Street Food Cinema returns for its 10th season at LA State Historic Park this weekend. (Courtesy of Street Food Cinema)

Saturday, May 22; 5:30 p.m. PT (doors)

La La Land

LA State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown.

Street Food Cinema returns for its 10th anniversary season of al fresco screenings. Watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance through L.A. You'll sit in socially distanced pods for up to six people, marked throughout the field. Cargo Snack Shack, the park’s on-site restaurant, will offer mobile ordering for guests during the event. Pre-screening entertainment is TBA. Dogs are welcome. Tall lawn chairs are not.

COST: $46 - $138 per pod, depending on number of guests; MORE INFO

Theatricum Botanicum provides the jazz music, courtesy of players including percussionist Gerald C. Rivers, while you brunch from home. (Courtesy of Theatricum Botanicum)

Saturday, May 22; 11 a.m. PT

Theatricum Jazz Brunch

Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga.

Bring your own brunch and tune into live jazz streamed from the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Legendary bass player Darryl “Dnotes” Harris (who plays with Stevie Wonder) heads the band and is joined by lead guitarist Bray Ghiglia, acoustic guitarist and vocalist Sariyah Idan, Gerald C. Rivers on African drums, vocalists Chezere Brathwaite and Camille Lourde Wyatt and surprise guests.

COST: FREE with RSVP (but donations welcome); MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery’s latest exhibition, featuring a new series of works by five artists, opens virtually on Saturday, May 22. (Messy Desk)

Saturday, May 22

Corey Helford Gallery Art Openings

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The gallery presents a new five-artist group show featuring the works of aica, Fafi, Kristen Liu-Wong, Messy Desk, and ONEQ alongside Part 2 of the gallery’s 15-Year Anniversary Group Exhibition. The openings for both shows are virtual and will be streamed on Instagram Live ( @CoreyHelfordGallery ).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturdays, May 22 and 29

LAFC’s Vaccinated Only Zones

Banc of California Stadium

3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park

The Los Angeles Football Club will dedicate more than 50% of its stadium seating to fully inoculated fans and supporters for the team’s match this Saturday against Colorado and next week’s against New York City FC. Fans in these sections can cheer shoulder to shoulder without adhering to physical distancing guidelines although face masks are still required (per public health guidelines). Proof of vaccines will be required and children from 2 to 15 years of age will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a PCR test taken not more than three days before the match or an antigen test taken not more than one day before the match.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 22; 11 a.m.

Scarface and Carlito’s Way in 35mm

Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The Secret Movie Club presents matinees at the historic DTLA theater, starting with two classic crime films directed by Brian De Palma and starring Al Pacino. The theater opens an hour before screening. Because of the limited capacity, only 200 seats will be sold for the 2,000-seat theater. Parking is available at the Grand Central Market for $6 all day by buying an add-on at checkout.

COST: $20 - $37.50; MORE INFO

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik talks to SiriusXM host Ron Bennington for an episode of "Unmasked" on June 26, 2019 in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Sunday, May 23; 7 p.m. PDT

SuperNova Comedy

1716 Whitley Ave., Hollywood

Yuk it up while watching comics at an outdoor theater in the round. The lineup features Sarah Silverman, Pete Holmes, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessimae Peluso and Ian Edwards. Food and a full bar are available onsite and there's a two-drink minimum. Dress warmly. Lineup subject to change.

COST: Ticket start at $29.95; MORE INFO

Brandon Kyle Goodman stars in “The Latrell Show,” which streams on demand through June 20. (Tom Dowler/Long Haul Films)

Sunday, May 23 - Sunday, June 20

The Latrell Show

IAMA Theatre Company presents the on-demand, virtual premiere of a dark comedy that explores the “mental aerobics” of being Black and Queer in America. Brandon Kyle Goodman portrays Latrell Jackson, a highly opinionated talk show host who gets ready to film an episode of hot takes on his favorite topics. As the taping continues, global issues begin to compromise his relatable persona.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, May 23; 5 p.m. PT

Released, Not Free

Skylight Theatre Company teams with Housing Works to present 10 stories by 10 writers, in an online production created and directed by Michael Kearns. In California, thousands of prisoners are released each year but more than half will be reincarcerated within three years. The stories in this production are come from people who are working hard to stay free. A live Q&A moderated by Kearns follows the performance and includes a discussion with some of the writers as well as Celina Alvarez (executive director of Housing Works) and Kathy Watt (executive director of Van Ness House). The performance and Q&A will be available on demand through May 30.

COST: $15 minimum suggested donation; MORE INFO

Explore Vasquez Rocks this weekend with picnicking or hiking excursions. ("Vasquez Rocks" by RuggyBearLA is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoors

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park

Even if you haven't been to Vasquez Rocks, you've seen it. The 932-acre park, located just off the 14 freeway in northern L.A. County, is popular for picnics and hikes set against awesome, jagged rock formations. No wonder it has been used as a location in countless movies and TV shows including Westworld, Blazing Saddles and the original Star Trek series. Choose from a number of hikes, including a 2.6-mile moderate loop and a 3.7-mile extended loop.

TV/Streaming Pick

Love, Death & Robots

Netflix’s adult-themed, animated anthology series returns for a second season on Friday, May 14. Created by Tim Miller (director of Deadpool), the shorts traverse several genres, including sci-fi, comedy and horror. Some content is definitely NSFW. This season finds Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) stepping in as supervising director for all eight episodes. Count David Fincher as one of the series’ executive producers.

The Garden Bar at Manuela holds Tropical Nights every Friday night with a tailored food and drink menu. (Courtesy Manuela )