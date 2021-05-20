Fabulous Things To Do This Weekend In Southern California: May 21 - 23
View a new neon art window exhibition. Laugh along during a night of comedy in the round. Watch Mad Max: Fury Road on the big screen. Or view outdoor films from your car, poolside, on the lawn. Hike along Star Trek's famous rock outcroppings.
Friday, May 21 - Saturday, May 22; 8 p.m. PT
Poolside Dinner & a Movie
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE
900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
Enjoy movies on the hotel’s pool deck. Ironman screens on Friday night while Captain America - The First Avenger screens on Saturday night. The ticket price includes one appetizer and one entree per ticketed guest as well as unlimited popcorn. Full bar available (not included in ticket price). Bring your own blankets and jackets as it tends to get chilly at night.
COST: $45 per person; MORE INFO
Friday, May 21 - Friday, May 28
Off / On
Hollywood Palladium
6215 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
This neon and mixed media art show features the work of artists who are turning on the lights on Sunset Boulevard. Look for window displays featuring 22 works by 16 artists. There's also a work from the Museum of Neon Art's historic sign collection and a Hollywood neon walking tour on May 27.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, May 21; 7 p.m.
Live Music Friday Nights
Johnny’s West Adams
4327 W. Adams, West Adams
The neighborhood joint, known for its pastrami, burgers and hot dogs, begins a live music series on Friday nights in the summer. This week, listen to funk and soul from Jeff Babko on keyboards, Greg “Gee Mack” Dalton on guitar, Steve Ferrone on drums and Sean Hurley on bass. They perform in the parking lot.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, May 21 - Sunday, May 24; 8 p.m. PT
Les Enfants Terribles By Phillip Glass
2nd and PCH Rooftop Parking Garage
2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Long Beach Opera returns to live performance with the final part of Glass’ trilogy, which is based on the works of Jean Cocteau. Director James Darrah puts a dance-driven spin on the opera’s hypnotic meditation on youth. Audience members will remain in their vehicles while the singers and dancers move through the space, with live and pre-recorded video design. Les Enfants Terribles is performed in French with English subtitles.
COST: $49 - $150; MORE INFO
Friday, May 21
Grammy Museum Reopens
Grammy Museum at L.A. Live
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum reopens its doors to the public at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. Check out three new exhibitions: Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out, Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís and Motown: The Sound Of Young America. In addition, the museum will provide free admission to first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers through the end of June.
COST: $13 - $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22; 5 p.m. doors
Mad Max: Fury Road Apocalyptic Drive-In Screening
Regency The Plant Drive-In
Watch on the big screen as Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) navigate a post-apocalyptic world. The screening doesn't start until 8 p.m. but you can arrive early for photo ops with themed vehicles, cosplay prizes, giveaways, vintage trailers and a live version of the unscripted talk show Sounds Scary with hosts James "Jimmy O" Oster and Ryan Cultrera and guests.
COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22; 12 p.m.
Genius: Aretha
Tune into an American Cinematheque program on National Geographic’s limited series about Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Listen to a live discussion with stars Cynthia Erivo and Courtney B. Vance and director-executive producer Anthony Hemingway. Moderated by Alex Cohen.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturdays, May 22 - June 26; 8:30 p.m.
Lovers and Other Strangers
GGC Players take on five untitled comedic one-acts about love written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna and directed by Gloria Gifford. The play was turned into a hit 1970 movie starring Diane Keaton, Gig Young, Richard Castellano and Bea Arthur.
COST: $9; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22; 5:30 p.m. PT (doors)
La La Land
LA State Historic Park
1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown.
Street Food Cinema returns for its 10th anniversary season of al fresco screenings. Watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance through L.A. You'll sit in socially distanced pods for up to six people, marked throughout the field. Cargo Snack Shack, the park’s on-site restaurant, will offer mobile ordering for guests during the event. Pre-screening entertainment is TBA. Dogs are welcome. Tall lawn chairs are not.
COST: $46 - $138 per pod, depending on number of guests; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22; 11 a.m. PT
Theatricum Jazz Brunch
Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga.
Bring your own brunch and tune into live jazz streamed from the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Legendary bass player Darryl “Dnotes” Harris (who plays with Stevie Wonder) heads the band and is joined by lead guitarist Bray Ghiglia, acoustic guitarist and vocalist Sariyah Idan, Gerald C. Rivers on African drums, vocalists Chezere Brathwaite and Camille Lourde Wyatt and surprise guests.
COST: FREE with RSVP (but donations welcome); MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22
Corey Helford Gallery Art Openings
571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights
The gallery presents a new five-artist group show featuring the works of aica, Fafi, Kristen Liu-Wong, Messy Desk, and ONEQ alongside Part 2 of the gallery’s 15-Year Anniversary Group Exhibition. The openings for both shows are virtual and will be streamed on Instagram Live (@CoreyHelfordGallery).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturdays, May 22 and 29
LAFC’s Vaccinated Only Zones
Banc of California Stadium
3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park
The Los Angeles Football Club will dedicate more than 50% of its stadium seating to fully inoculated fans and supporters for the team’s match this Saturday against Colorado and next week’s against New York City FC. Fans in these sections can cheer shoulder to shoulder without adhering to physical distancing guidelines although face masks are still required (per public health guidelines). Proof of vaccines will be required and children from 2 to 15 years of age will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a PCR test taken not more than three days before the match or an antigen test taken not more than one day before the match.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 22; 11 a.m.
Scarface and Carlito’s Way in 35mm
Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The Secret Movie Club presents matinees at the historic DTLA theater, starting with two classic crime films directed by Brian De Palma and starring Al Pacino. The theater opens an hour before screening. Because of the limited capacity, only 200 seats will be sold for the 2,000-seat theater. Parking is available at the Grand Central Market for $6 all day by buying an add-on at checkout.
COST: $20 - $37.50; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 23; 7 p.m. PDT
SuperNova Comedy
1716 Whitley Ave., Hollywood
Yuk it up while watching comics at an outdoor theater in the round. The lineup features Sarah Silverman, Pete Holmes, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessimae Peluso and Ian Edwards. Food and a full bar are available onsite and there's a two-drink minimum. Dress warmly. Lineup subject to change.
COST: Ticket start at $29.95; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 23 - Sunday, June 20
The Latrell Show
IAMA Theatre Company presents the on-demand, virtual premiere of a dark comedy that explores the “mental aerobics” of being Black and Queer in America. Brandon Kyle Goodman portrays Latrell Jackson, a highly opinionated talk show host who gets ready to film an episode of hot takes on his favorite topics. As the taping continues, global issues begin to compromise his relatable persona.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 23; 5 p.m. PT
Released, Not Free
Skylight Theatre Company teams with Housing Works to present 10 stories by 10 writers, in an online production created and directed by Michael Kearns. In California, thousands of prisoners are released each year but more than half will be reincarcerated within three years. The stories in this production are come from people who are working hard to stay free. A live Q&A moderated by Kearns follows the performance and includes a discussion with some of the writers as well as Celina Alvarez (executive director of Housing Works) and Kathy Watt (executive director of Van Ness House). The performance and Q&A will be available on demand through May 30.
COST: $15 minimum suggested donation; MORE INFO
Outdoors
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park
Even if you haven't been to Vasquez Rocks, you've seen it. The 932-acre park, located just off the 14 freeway in northern L.A. County, is popular for picnics and hikes set against awesome, jagged rock formations. No wonder it has been used as a location in countless movies and TV shows including Westworld, Blazing Saddles and the original Star Trek series. Choose from a number of hikes, including a 2.6-mile moderate loop and a 3.7-mile extended loop.
TV/Streaming Pick
Love, Death & Robots
Netflix’s adult-themed, animated anthology series returns for a second season on Friday, May 14. Created by Tim Miller (director of Deadpool), the shorts traverse several genres, including sci-fi, comedy and horror. Some content is definitely NSFW. This season finds Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) stepping in as supervising director for all eight episodes. Count David Fincher as one of the series’ executive producers.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Friday is International Tea Day. Chado Tea Room's locations in Pasadena, Hollywood, downtown L.A. and Torrance celebrate with a twist on the traditional British afternoon tea. Sip chai from around the world as you nosh on finger sandwiches and tea-infused chocolates. Chado Tea rooms are open with indoor and outdoor seating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reservations are recommended.
- Eater LA reports that Mexican birria hotspot Teddy’s Red Tacos has soft-opened a new outpost in Whittier (13317 Whittier Blvd.).
- Tiger Sugar celebrates its second anniversary and the grand opening of its new Koreatown location (3465 West 6th Street #120) in Chapman Plaza on Saturday, May 22. The first 50 customers in Koreatown will receive a “No Mask, No Boba” t-shirt. Other giveaways take place throughout the weekend.
- Manuela’s Garden Bar, located in the Hauser & Wirth complex in DTLA's Arts District, launches a Tiki-inspired Tropical Nights every Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Explore eight new drinks that are available only in the garden. They include the Notorious P.O.G. ($15) with passionfruit, orange and Gustoso dark rum and the Sourpuss ($15) with Kikori whiskey, yuzuri, coconut cream, lemon and sugar. Food includes garlic shimp, pencil cobb grits and chili de arbol chicken.
- Qusqo, a Peruvian eatery in West L.A., recently opened a vegan ghost kitchen for delivery only. Llama Love’s menu incorporates Peruvian superfoods with offerings like choclo con queso, guacamaca and palta rellena.
- LA Taco gives us the heads up on the Shiso Project, which pops up every weekend at the Whittier Brewing Co. The Korean and Japanese street food vendor puts a focus on experimenting with the fermented foods of both countries.
- Daniel Godinez’s modern Mexican steakhouse Polanco has its grand opening at the Ayres Hotel in Manhattan Beach/Hawthorne on Friday.
- From May 22 to June 5, Japanese fried chicken concept Pikunico and ceramics studio and shop Still Life Ceramics at ROW DTLA are teaming up to raise money to support India during its surge in COVID-19 cases. Start at Still Life Ceramics to purchase a bowl (which you get to keep) and you'll receive a voucher, which you take to Pikunico to fill your bowl with Egg Drop Soup. The whole thing costs $29 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated GiveIndia.
- Bistro 1759 at The Grove takes outdoor dining to another level this week, debuting a culinary experience atop the property’s double decker trolley. The deck is available for private bookings for parties up to 10 including a four-course menu curated by Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill. Diners can personalize menus to be served on the lively 90-minute journey. Drink pairings are also available. Experiences begin at $1,000.
- We’re halfway through National Burger Month, and chef Michael Mina’s Bourbon Burger Bar (BBB), a ghost kitchen operating out of his Bourbon Steak in Glendale, offers an entire steakhouse burger experience to go for $34.95, which includes a choice of burger with duck fat fries, a side salad and dessert.
- The Southern California Railway Museum in Perris hosts a BBQ, Boots, and Brew festival on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event includes live music, a beer garden and a BBQ competition judged by local celebs.
- The Los Angeles Times announced the lineup for its 2021 Food Bowl, featuring in-person culinary events and online panel discussions. Tickets are on sale now for celebratory events with Phenakite and Guelaguetza.