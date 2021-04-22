There Are Now Dodger Stadium Sections For Vaccinated Fans

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The Dodgers are setting up two seating areas at Dodger Stadium for fully vaccinated fans. You can sit there starting Saturday.

The seating areas for fully-vaccinated fans are Loge Sections 166 and 168, down the right field line at Dodger Stadium near the foul pole. You'll have to wear face masks, but social distancing isn't required.

Here are some rules if you want to sit in the fully vaccinated sections:



You'll have to prove you're at least two weeks past your second shot of vaccine. (Bring your vaccination card)

If you're bringing children under 16 — who aren't cleared for COVID-19 shots — you'll have to show they've tested negative.

Little kids under 2 are OK to come in.

Use the Right Field Loge gate to enter the stadium.

Tickets to sit in Loge Sections 166 and 168 currently run at $57 each.

