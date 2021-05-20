LA Sporting Events Are Back — With Rules. What You Need To Know

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

L.A. is starting to get a taste of the new normal, and sporting events are no exception.

As COVID-19 cases in the county remain low and the city slowly reopens, stadiums are welcoming back fans. Some aspects of seeing your favorite team play will remain the same — the rules of the games haven’t changed, after all — but stadium visits will be different.

Here’s what we know you can expect for now, but check back for updates. If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that anything can change in a heartbeat.

Dodger Stadium

The home of the L.A. Dodgers is offering a fully vaccinated section for fans who’ve received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and have waited two weeks since their final shot. Seats will be located on the Loge and Reserve Levels .

Masks In L.A. California and L.A. County are waiting until June to adopt the mask-free policies recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allow vaccinated people to go mask-free in most places. That means all sporting events will require them, at least for now.

In the fully vaccinated section, ticket-holders ages 16 and up will be required to bring a photo ID and their vaccination card. Those between the ages of two and 15 will need to show proof of a negative test result from within the past 72 hours; L.A. city and county are both still offering free testing. Once those between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated (eligibility for that age group opened mid-May ), they will be able to show a vaccination card as well.

Social distancing won’t be practiced in the fully vaccinated section. However, face masks are required throughout the stadium — including the fully vaccinated areas — except when eating or drinking.

In the socially distanced sections for fans who have not been vaccinated, tickets are available in groups of up to six. The seats will be treated as self-contained pods, and distanced from other groups in the section.

Ticket-holders are required to attest to the fact that all people in their seating group are from the same household, and are California residents.

Staples Center

For those headed to a Lakers or Clippers game, the experience will be pretty different from past events.

Like Dodger Stadium, Staples Center is requiring proof of vaccination plus a photo ID for those with tickets to its fully vaccinated seating areas (sections 101-106, 205-207 and 301-307 for the Lakers; sections 108-114, 115 rows E-M, 209-210, 214-215 and 330-302 for the Clippers).

For the rest of the stadium, and for kids between the ages of two and 15, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours will also be necessary. Like at Dodger Stadium, once those between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated, they will be able to show a vaccination card as well.

Face masks are required throughout the venue. Unlike at Dodger Stadium, eating and drinking isn’t allowed in seats.

Staples Center also recently introduced other new rules: it’s now completely cash-free, and the only bags allowed are small clutches, wallets, medical bags and parental bags. (People weren’t thrilled about this news.)

Banc of California Stadium

Seeing a Los Angeles Football Club game will be similar to attending an event at Staples Center.

Banc of California Stadium has expanded its vaccinated zones to include areas along the east, south, and north sides of the stadium. These areas won’t require social distancing, but will require masks.

Entrance to the vaccinated sections will be located at the northeast and southeast gates, where fans will be required to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within the past 72 hours.

The arena is cash-free for everything from tickets to concessions, and is not allowing bags larger than four-inch-by-six-inch clutches.

SoFi Stadium