LA County Offers COVID Vaccine To Everyone 12 And Up

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

California health officials say Los Angeles vaccine sites will immediately begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids old enough to qualify. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot that has been given the thumbs up from the federal government for kids 12-17 years old. Just like for adults, it’s two shots, 21 days apart.

The mass vaccination sites in L.A. County operated by the Department of Public Health all offer the Pfizer vaccine. In preparation, the county has been working with other vaccine providers — including pediatricians — to make sure as many of them as possible have at least some Pfizer vaccine to offer 12-17 year-olds who may come in to a medical office.

The city of L.A. will begin offering shots to the youngest cohort beginning on Friday.

The CDC updated its clinical guidance, which now says COVID-19 vaccines can be given on the same day as other routine vaccines, such as TDAP, instead of waiting 14 days. The move is intended to help boost rates of routine immunizations, which have seen a sharp decline during the pandemic, leaving children vulnerable to myriad diseases. If you're in doubt, consult your pediatrician.

Do you have more questions? We have more information on the Pfizer vaccine, where to find it in L.A., and details on consent forms.