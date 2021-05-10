FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Ages 12-15

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Federal health officials have expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include 12-15 year olds.

In L.A. County, that means an estimated half a million adolescents will be able to get the free Pfizer shots soon.

The approval by the FDA isn’t the final hurdle, though. An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet to review the data and make recommendations for vaccine guidelines for 12-15 year olds. The committee is expected to endorse the move, clearing the way for shots to be offered.

Soon, more Californians will be able to protect themselves from COVID-19! Up next, a CDC panel and the Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup will review the data on Wednesday and provide recommendations on vaccinations for ages 12-15. https://t.co/mu9ChX4CpS — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) May 10, 2021

The California Department of Public Health says after the CDC’s safety review group meets, the Western States Safety Review workgroup will “review the findings on Wednesday and provide its recommendation for California, Oregon, Nevada and Washington. In previous instances, the formal decision from Western States has been made public the day after their meeting.”

The mass vaccination sites run in L.A. County by the Department of Public Health all offer the Pfizer vaccine. In preparation, the county has been working with other vaccine providers — including pediatricians — to make sure as many of them as possible have at least some Pfizer vaccine to offer 12-17 year-olds who may come in.

“We've made arrangements to break down those trays [of Pfizer vaccine] into much smaller numbers, so that folks don't have to worry about long term storage, or about discarding unused doses because they didn't have enough children coming in at their practice,” Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer said.

Once 12-15 year olds get the green light to receive the shots here in Southern California, we have a guide here to make sure your vaccine site offers Pfizer. Friendly reminder: Pfizer is the only one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available that has this emergency use authorization for minors. Only adults ages 18 and older can get either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

Minors will also need to either bring a parent or legal guardian to provide consent to get vaccinated or a signed consent form. Foster parents and caregivers who are relatives can also sign. Recent guidance from the California Department of Social Services says they have the authority to consent to medical treatment such as vaccines.

Another thing to keep in mind: the Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses, given at least 21 days (three weeks) apart. Don’t worry though — we have a guide to making sure you secure that second dose here .

In the meantime, Ferrer says kids should continue to wear masks. And it might be a good idea for adults — even vaccinated ones — to wear them too, so youngsters don’t feel so alone.

“There will be a time in the not-distant future when many of our children will be eligible for the vaccine, and at that time they will be able to safely be unmasked in spaces outdoors and indoors,” Ferrer explained. “Until then, some children might feel more comfortable wearing a mask outside if you're masking, as a family, or as adults in their life.”