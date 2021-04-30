LA Teens Can Leave Parents At Home For Vaccine — If They Bring A Consent Form

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Stay Informed Sign up for our daily newsletters Subscribe

Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine — and it’s now easier for older teenagers to get the shot.

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 can bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian and get the COVID-19 vaccine at L.A. County run sites. Previously, the adult had to come in person. L.A. County health officials say it’s still better if a parent or guardian can accompany teens, but the consent form allows flexibility for working parents.

There are more than 40 school sites in L.A. County giving COVID-19 shots. Older teens need the Pfizer vaccine because it’s the only one approved for their age group. A parent or guardian just needs to print the consent form, fill it out and send it with their teenager when they go to the clinic.