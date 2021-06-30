Morning Brief: Indoor Masks, Illegal Fireworks, And A Makeup Mariachi

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 30.

In a recent turn of events (Surprising? Unsurprising? Who can say anymore?), L.A. County health officials are recommending that everyone — even fully vaccinated people — wear a mask indoors to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

This news comes as fully vaccinated Angelenos have been allowed, per state guidelines, to go mask-free indoors and outdoors since June 15.

My colleagues Jackie Fortiér and Lita Martinez report that the recommendation is meant as a precautionary measure rather than a rule, as fully vaccinated people appear to be protected from the delta variant. The most recent available data shows that 59% of eligible Angelenos are fully vaccinated.

However, officials are reporting that the variant is spreading in L.A. County, and it’s believed to be both more contagious and to cause more severe illness.

“I never want to get back to the place where we're having to impose more directives,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “But I'm not in favor of a strategy that has a lot of risks on the very same essential workers who were hit the hardest the first time.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

From racking up debt in a victim's name to restricting access to their own bank accounts, financial abuse is a common component of intimate partner violence.

of intimate partner violence. Officials want to remind Angelenos that any use of fireworks without a permit is illegal in the county.

in the county. Ayan Vasquez Lopez is a member of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, the world's first (and, as far as we can tell, only) openly LGBTQ mariachi group.

Before You Go ... L.A.'s Cleanest Beaches Are In Malibu

Malibu. (Photo by Eric Demarcq via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

If you're looking for beaches with the cleanest ocean water this summer, head over to Malibu.

The environmental group Heal the Bay has come out with its annual report card ranking the best and worst California beaches for their water quality, and the Malibu area’s Puerco and Nicholas beaches got A-plus marks year-round.