Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Indoor Masks, Illegal Fireworks, And A Makeup Mariachi

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jun 30, 2021 5:00 AM
An employee stands inside a bakery holding a tray of pastries, wearing a white face mask and blue latex gloves.
An employee at a Los Angeles cafe and bakery wears a face mask.
(FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist needs your reader support
You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 30.

In a recent turn of events (Surprising? Unsurprising? Who can say anymore?), L.A. County health officials are recommending that everyone — even fully vaccinated people — wear a mask indoors to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

This news comes as fully vaccinated Angelenos have been allowed, per state guidelines, to go mask-free indoors and outdoors since June 15.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

My colleagues Jackie Fortiér and Lita Martinez report that the recommendation is meant as a precautionary measure rather than a rule, as fully vaccinated people appear to be protected from the delta variant. The most recent available data shows that 59% of eligible Angelenos are fully vaccinated.

However, officials are reporting that the variant is spreading in L.A. County, and it’s believed to be both more contagious and to cause more severe illness.

“I never want to get back to the place where we're having to impose more directives,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “But I'm not in favor of a strategy that has a lot of risks on the very same essential workers who were hit the hardest the first time.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Before You Go ... L.A.'s Cleanest Beaches Are In Malibu

icymi_malibu.jpg
Malibu. (Photo by Eric Demarcq via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

If you're looking for beaches with the cleanest ocean water this summer, head over to Malibu.

The environmental group Heal the Bay has come out with its annual report card ranking the best and worst California beaches for their water quality, and the Malibu area’s Puerco and Nicholas beaches got A-plus marks year-round.

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Related Stories