California's Economy Has Reopened. Do I Still Have To Wear A Mask?

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

We’ve finally made it to June 15 and California is reopening. Restaurants, bars, and gyms can all reopen without restrictions on capacity or distancing, but what does this all mean for mask wearing?

The bulk of restrictions have disappeared, meaning, in most circumstances, fully vaccinated customers can go maskless.

Remember: The new mask guidelines only apply to those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated are still required to follow all previous masking guidelines, which include wearing a mask indoors.

If I'm Fully Vaccinated, Where Can I Go Maskless?

Restaurants

Bars

Grocery stores

Concerts/sports games/other crowded events

Gyms

Places of worship

Colleges/universities

Parks/outdoor spaces

Private businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, can, of course, still require their patrons to wear a mask inside their establishment, so make sure to check in with the individual business before you plan your mask-free outing.

Where Do I Still Have To Wear My Mask, Even if I'm Fully Vaccinated?

Airports

Public transportation (bus/train)

K-12 schools

Doctor’s office/hospitals

Your workplace: For now, employees are required to wear masks at work, even if fully vaccinated, but Cal/OSHA is set to discuss and release revised guidelines on Thursday.

Who Can I Hang Out With Without A Mask?

If you are fully vaccinated, you can get together both indoors and outdoors with vaccinated and unvaccinated friends. This includes children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible to get their vaccine.

You can get the latest information on mask mandates in California here.

Sofia James contributed to this story.