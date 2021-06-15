Support for LAist comes from
People, some wearing face masks, walk in Griffith Park on Sunday.
People, some wearing face masks, walk in Griffith Park on Sunday.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
News
California's Economy Has Reopened. Do I Still Have To Wear A Mask?
At most places, vaccinated folks go maskless.
By LAist Staff
Published Jun 15, 2021 3:48 PM

We’ve finally made it to June 15 and California is reopening. Restaurants, bars, and gyms can all reopen without restrictions on capacity or distancing, but what does this all mean for mask wearing?

The bulk of restrictions have disappeared, meaning, in most circumstances, fully vaccinated customers can go maskless.

Remember: The new mask guidelines only apply to those who are fully vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated are still required to follow all previous masking guidelines, which include wearing a mask indoors.

If I'm Fully Vaccinated, Where Can I Go Maskless?

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Grocery stores
  • Concerts/sports games/other crowded events
  • Gyms
  • Places of worship
  • Colleges/universities
  • Parks/outdoor spaces

Private businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, can, of course, still require their patrons to wear a mask inside their establishment, so make sure to check in with the individual business before you plan your mask-free outing.

Where Do I Still Have To Wear My Mask, Even if I'm Fully Vaccinated?

  • Airports
  • Public transportation (bus/train)
  • K-12 schools
  • Doctor’s office/hospitals
  • Your workplace: For now, employees are required to wear masks at work, even if fully vaccinated, but Cal/OSHA is set to discuss and release revised guidelines on Thursday.

Who Can I Hang Out With Without A Mask?

If you are fully vaccinated, you can get together both indoors and outdoors with vaccinated and unvaccinated friends. This includes children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible to get their vaccine.

You can get the latest information on mask mandates in California here.

Sofia James contributed to this story.

