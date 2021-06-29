How To Safely Enjoy Fireworks This Fourth Of July Weekend In LA

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

With Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, use of illegal fireworks is exploding across L.A. County. Officials want to remind Angelenos that ANY non-permitted use of fireworks is illegal in the county.

Over the past 10 years, fireworks have caused thousands of injuries and millions of dollars worth of property damage. As conditions get drier every year, officials across Southern California also worry about fireworks starting wildfires or worsening air quality .

Being caught with illegal fireworks can result in a misdemeanor charge leading to steep fines (up to $50,000), or even time in county jail.

So, how can Angelenos celebrate?

Officials encourage people to attend a city-sanctioned fireworks show put on by professionals. Here are a few options for folks looking to safely celebrate this holiday weekend: