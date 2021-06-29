How To Safely Enjoy Fireworks This Fourth Of July Weekend In LA
With Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, use of illegal fireworks is exploding across L.A. County. Officials want to remind Angelenos that ANY non-permitted use of fireworks is illegal in the county.
Over the past 10 years, fireworks have caused thousands of injuries and millions of dollars worth of property damage. As conditions get drier every year, officials across Southern California also worry about fireworks starting wildfires or worsening air quality.
Being caught with illegal fireworks can result in a misdemeanor charge leading to steep fines (up to $50,000), or even time in county jail.
So, how can Angelenos celebrate?
Officials encourage people to attend a city-sanctioned fireworks show put on by professionals. Here are a few options for folks looking to safely celebrate this holiday weekend:
- Universal Studios Hollywood Fireworks Show: July 4 at 9 p.m. at Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plz., Universal City.
- 95th Annual Americafest in Pasadena: July 4 at 9 p.m. at the Rose Bowl. Tickets are $20.
- South Gate Park Fireworks Show: July 4 at 9 p.m. at South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate.
- Six Flags Magic Mountain: July 2-4 at 9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia - Santa Clarita.
- Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular with Kool & the Gang: July 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles.
For a complete list of public fireworks this weekend, check out this guide from L.A. County or Patch’s L.A. Fireworks Guide.