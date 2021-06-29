Support for LAist comes from
How To Safely Enjoy Fireworks This Fourth Of July Weekend In LA

By Sofia James
Published Jun 29, 2021 11:25 AM
Clouds of purple-tinged smoke rise from the Rose Bowl with the stadium's iconic neon sign featuring a red rose visible in the foreground.
Rose Bowl fireworks
(Alberto Cueto
/
LAist)
With Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, use of illegal fireworks is exploding across L.A. County. Officials want to remind Angelenos that ANY non-permitted use of fireworks is illegal in the county.

Over the past 10 years, fireworks have caused thousands of injuries and millions of dollars worth of property damage. As conditions get drier every year, officials across Southern California also worry about fireworks starting wildfires or worsening air quality.

Being caught with illegal fireworks can result in a misdemeanor charge leading to steep fines (up to $50,000), or even time in county jail.

So, how can Angelenos celebrate?

Officials encourage people to attend a city-sanctioned fireworks show put on by professionals. Here are a few options for folks looking to safely celebrate this holiday weekend:

For a complete list of public fireworks this weekend, check out this guide from L.A. County or Patch’s L.A. Fireworks Guide.

