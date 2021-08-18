Morning Brief: Fireworks Victims, The Purple Tier, And Healing Soups

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 18.

On June 30, officers with the L.A. Police Department’s bomb squad attempted to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks on a residential street in South Los Angeles. The container holding some of the explosives blew up, injuring 17 people and causing severe damage to surrounding properties.

Now, residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed are insisting that the city fix their property immediately. My colleague Robert Garrova reports that they delivered their demands in a letter to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office this week.

“It’s really shameful that we have to come here to City Hall — more than six weeks after the explosion — to demand basic things,” said Ron Gochez, who helped organize the protest of more than two dozen people.

The debacle began when law enforcement officers discovered 32,000 pounds of fireworks in the South L.A. home of a 27-year-old man. In an effort, they said, to get rid of some of the more dangerous explosives, the bomb squad opted to perform the detonation on a neighborhood street.

The container that held the fireworks was only intended to be used for up to 25 pounds of explosives. But instead of weighing the contraband, LAPD officers eyeballed it, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, and guessed it weighed approximately 16 pounds.

The explosives placed inside the detonation vehicle, in fact, weighed more than 42 pounds.

The L.A. City Council instructed the City Attorney at the end of July to ensure that families affected by the blast were compensated for injuries and damages. Approximately 80 people are still displaced due to property damage, and have been waiting out repairs in a downtown L.A. hotel.

