Long Beach Reopens Rent Relief, With $64M For Eligible Tenants And Landlords

After receiving additional state and federal funding, the city of Long Beach has reopened its rental assistance program and has $64 million available to those in need of pandemic-related rent relief.

Both tenants and landlords can apply for money to pay back 100% of rent dating back to April 1, 2020. Tenants can also apply for some help on future rent payments and on past-due utility payments.

In addition to seeking new applicants, Long Beach also wants to help those with incomplete forms, said city spokesperson Rick De La Torre.

"We have a lot of folks that are registered but they haven't completed the application process and getting the rest of those documents that are required into their package so we can get to work on processing and getting their payments," he said.

Almost 14,000 people have registered for an online application, but the city has only received around 7,000 completed forms.

De La Torre also said the city has both more initial registrations and incomplete applications from tenants than landlords "by about four to one." When it comes to completed applications, more are from landlords.

"However, please note that applications from landlords cannot be processed until the respective tenant they are applying for also submits a completed application," he said.

You can apply or complete your application through the city's rental assistance portal at longbeach.gov/erap. You can also find additional eligibility information there.

(Courtesy City of Long Beach)

The application is also available in Spanish, Filipino and Khmer. The website notes that applicants will not be asked about their citizenship status.

Those with questions can call 833-358-5372, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program will remain open until all the funds are exhausted.