Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

Long Beach Reopens Rent Relief, With $64M For Eligible Tenants And Landlords

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 17, 2021 8:00 AM
A sign outside an apartment complex reads "VACANCY."
Long Beach is again making rent relief available to both tenants and landlords. A sign advertises availability at a large apartment complex on the city's San Antonio Blvd.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

After receiving additional state and federal funding, the city of Long Beach has reopened its rental assistance program and has $64 million available to those in need of pandemic-related rent relief.

Both tenants and landlords can apply for money to pay back 100% of rent dating back to April 1, 2020. Tenants can also apply for some help on future rent payments and on past-due utility payments.

In addition to seeking new applicants, Long Beach also wants to help those with incomplete forms, said city spokesperson Rick De La Torre.

"We have a lot of folks that are registered but they haven't completed the application process and getting the rest of those documents that are required into their package so we can get to work on processing and getting their payments," he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Almost 14,000 people have registered for an online application, but the city has only received around 7,000 completed forms.

De La Torre also said the city has both more initial registrations and incomplete applications from tenants than landlords "by about four to one." When it comes to completed applications, more are from landlords.

"However, please note that applications from landlords cannot be processed until the respective tenant they are applying for also submits a completed application," he said.

You can apply or complete your application through the city's rental assistance portal at longbeach.gov/erap. You can also find additional eligibility information there.

A chart lists the income eligibility requirements by household size from 1 to 8. The household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income, with a priority for households under 50%. There is a column for each percentage. The highest qualifying income at the 80% mark is $118,950 for a household of eight.
(Courtesy City of Long Beach)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The application is also available in Spanish, Filipino and Khmer. The website notes that applicants will not be asked about their citizenship status.

Those with questions can call 833-358-5372, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program will remain open until all the funds are exhausted.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories