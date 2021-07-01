Fireworks Explosion In South LA Leaves Several Injured

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

At least 16 people were injured Wednesday night when police tried to detonate a huge, 5,000 pound cache of illegal fireworks seized in South Los Angeles. Police seized the fireworks earlier that day and attempted to detonate some of them in an armored container, but the force from the explosion destroyed the container.

Along with the injuries, the force of the blast also damaged several cars and structures in the immediate area.

"It pretty much felt like a small earthquake, like let's say like a 1.0, it was pretty loud, all the neighbors came out it was a big commotion," said Jorge Gonzalez, a resident of the area.

I don’t think it was supposed to happen like this! LAPD detonated those illegal fireworks on scene and the explosion seriously damaged the bomb squad truck took out several nearby cars! People inside a home may be injured as well 😰 @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/swUVlodoWi — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021

At a late-night news conference Wednesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore says his department is investigating what happened to trigger the explosion.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is in police custody in connection with those fireworks. He was being held on $500,000 bail as of Thursday morning.