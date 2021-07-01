Support for LAist comes from
Fireworks Explosion In South LA Leaves Several Injured

By  Susanne WhatleyEmily Henderson  and Austin Cross
Published Jul 1, 2021 12:39 PM
A crowd stands outside barriers on a closed off street that was the site of a fireworks explosion site in South LA.
A crowd gathers near the site of the Wednesday night fireworks explosion in South LA.
(Austin Cross
/
LAist)
At least 16 people were injured Wednesday night when police tried to detonate a huge, 5,000 pound cache of illegal fireworks seized in South Los Angeles. Police seized the fireworks earlier that day and attempted to detonate some of them in an armored container, but the force from the explosion destroyed the container.

Along with the injuries, the force of the blast also damaged several cars and structures in the immediate area.

"It pretty much felt like a small earthquake, like let's say like a 1.0, it was pretty loud, all the neighbors came out it was a big commotion," said Jorge Gonzalez, a resident of the area.

At a late-night news conference Wednesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore says his department is investigating what happened to trigger the explosion.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is in police custody in connection with those fireworks. He was being held on $500,000 bail as of Thursday morning.

