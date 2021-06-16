Morning Brief: Earthquakes At Night, The Vax Lottery, And Adios Tinhorn Flats

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 16.

As Southern Californians, the knowledge that The Big One could strike at any moment is never far from our minds. We’re overdue for an earthquake, after all, one that will likely dwarf the Northridge quake in size and scope.

To help you get prepared, we’ve lined up a series of stories about what will happen when the big one hits, who will be the most affected, and how to stay safe (including how to avoid life-threatening illness post-quake!). On June 24, we’re teaming up with the L.A. Times for a live event to discuss the finer points of earthquake preparedness, and the reality of living in earthquake country.

Today, we’re kicking things off by answering a reader’s question: Why is it that earthquakes seem to strike at night?

My colleague Carla Javier examined the question, and here’s part of what she found:

"As it turns out, there are a lot of factors that determine whether you’ll feel an earthquake. Some are obvious, like whether it’s a big one or not. How close you are to the epicenter matters, too.

And what you’re doing at the time factors in as well. If you’re in a car, the combination of moving, being outside, and the car’s own suspension system may make it hard to feel a quake. Similarly, if you’re outside ... you might not be able to notice shaking as easily as if you were inside watching things fall off shelves [or sleeping]."

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Goodbye, Tinhorn Flats

The exterior of Tinhorn Flats, with a chainlink fence around it, a restaurant and bar in Burbank. (A Martinez / LAist)

It's unhappy trails for Burbank's notorious Old West-themed saloon. In a week when most restaurants and bars in L.A. County are reopening without pandemic restrictions, Tinhorn Flats looks like it may be shutting down for good.

During the height of the pandemic, the business repeatedly defied health and safety orders, leading to a series of standoffs between the proprietors and local officials.