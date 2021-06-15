Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Food

Tinhorn Flats Gets Evicted From Its Burbank Digs

By  Elina Shatkin
Published Jun 15, 2021 11:05 AM
Tinhorn Flats exterior with a chainlink fence around it
The exterior of Tinhorn Flats, with a chainlink fence around it, in Burbank.
(A Martinez
/
LAist)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

It's unhappy trails for Burbank's notorious Old West-themed saloon. On a day when most restaurants and bars in Los Angeles County are reopening without pandemic restrictions, Tinhorn Flats looks like it may be shutting down for good.

During the pandemic, the business has repeatedly defied health and safety orders. Tinhorn Flats continued to offer on-site dining this past winter when COVID-19 cases were skyrocketing, leading to a series of standoffs between the proprietors and local officials.

The city of Burbank has sued Tinhorn Flats, shut off its electricity, padlocked its doors, nailed plywood across its front entrance and surrounded the building with a chainlink fence. L.A. County officials have cited the joint, fined it and revoked its health permit.

(We have a timeline of the Tinhorn Flats saga here.)

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Still, owner Baret Lepejian and his son Lucas, who runs the place, have remained defiant. Lucas has been arrested three times for violating directives to keep Tinhorn Flats closed.

Baret Lepejian, who has been living in Thailand since 2019, according to Outlook, recently told the New Yorker, "They’re trying to take my business away. Honestly, if the rules came straight from God, I wouldn't do it." Not everyone in the Lepejian family agrees with this stance — including Isabelle Lepejian, who is Baret's ex-wife and Lucas's mother.

In a press release issued this morning, the city of Burbank announced, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today turned over possession of the Tinhorn Flats' property and building, which sits at the corner of Magnolia Blvd. and Naomi St., to the property owner, Isabelle Lepejian. It's the final step in the eviction process she initiated against Tinhorn Flats."

Isabelle Lepejian was granted a writ of possession, allowing her to enter and occupy the property.

The eviction is a separate legal action from the recent temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction issued by the Los Angeles County Superior Court in the City’s civil suit against Tinhorn Flats for continuing to operate after revocation of its public health permit and Conditional Use Permit.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about food in LA?
Elina Shatkin connects connect hungry Angelenos — through food — to the culture, history, people and neighborhoods that make up our city.

Related Stories