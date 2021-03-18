Tinhorn Flats Vs. Burbank: The City Removes The Padlock It Put On The Bar's Doors

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Like a desperado who is riddled with bullets but just won't stop, Tinhorn Flats remains open.

The latest chapter in this saga finds the Burbank Fire Department showing up at Tinhorn Flats on Wednesday night to remove a padlock... one that city officials had placed there earlier that morning.

Why? Because as soon as officials left, Lucas Lepejian cut off a lock on a side entrance and reopened the Old West-themed restaurant and bar, reports FOX 11.

After cutting off the padlock, Lepejian let customers in and continued serving them food and drink although the front door remain padlocked, creating what Burbank officials call a "life-safety hazard."

In a press release issued today, the city of Burbank says:

"After monitoring social media posts and seeing numerous people inside the locked building, the City Manager and City Attorney directed Burbank Fire along with Burbank Police to visit the establishment. Upon verification of people inside, the City unlocked the front door as this was the only responsible action to protect human life.



'Tin Horn Flats continues to be irresponsible in their actions. Last night's reckless behavior reflects a lack of concern for their patrons' wellbeing. They continue to care more about defying the Court's Orders than the health and safety of the community,' said City Manager Justin Hess."





In an Instagram post, Tinhorn Flats owners brag about removing the venue's front doors. (screengrab from Instagram)

2021 is young but to say that Tinhorn Flats is in flagrant violation of local laws, public health decrees and multiple court might be the understatement of the year.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge gave Burbank officials the go-ahead to padlock the restaurant. This came after Lepejian removed the establishment's front doors in an attempt to prevent said padlocking.

It also came after the court ruled, last week, that Burbank officials could cut off power to the venue. That didn't stop Lepejian. He borrowed generators so Tinhorn Flats could continue operating through the weekend.

And that came after the health deparment revoked Tinhorn Flats' health permit, the city of Burbank revoked its Conditional Use Permit and California Alcoholic Beverage Control filed an accusation against Tinhorn Flats for violating health orders.

At this point, is there any food-related regulatory agency in Los Angeles County that isn't trying to shut down Tinhorn Flats -- or at least make it comply with public health orders?

The Old West-themed bar and restaurant has spent months fighting them all and, so far, it appears to be winning... and by winning we mean it has stayed open.

But any scholar of military history can tell you that wars are a series of battles and this is only the latest skirmish.

In an Instagram post, the owners of Tinhorn Flats explain they've borrowed a generator and lights so they can stay open after the city of Burbank cut off their power. (screengrab from Instagram)

TIMELINE

This is a lightly edited timeline taken from a press release issued by the city of Burbank.