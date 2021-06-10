Support for LAist comes from
Animated gif shows pink waves radiating from a fault in the desert
(Dan Carino for LAist)
Climate and Environment
What You Need To Know To Get Ready For The Big One
Here at LAist we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to get ready. We even have an entire podcast dedicated to it.

Here's your one stop shop for getting prepared.

Virtual Event

We are teaming up with the Los Angeles Times to show you how to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California.

Join us on June 24th for a community forum to discuss the reality of living in earthquake country.

Here's the line-up:

  • Earthquake expert Lucy Jones

  • Jacob Margolis, our newsroom's science reporter and host our The Big One podcast

  • L.A. Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II

  • L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison

  • Austin Cross, who hosts our newsroom's midday All Things Considered on 89.3 KPCC

Image shows a black background with a white geographic lines throughout. It reads: How To Survive The Big One. LOCAL Matters, Los Angeles Times, KPCC 89.3FM

  • When: June 24, 6 p.m. PT | Where: Livestreaming on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Your (Under) 3 Minute Guide To Getting Ready
10000000_666212053796994_4073407701479063552_n.mp4

  • We wanted to know how L.A.'s biggest buildings would fare in a major quake. Here's what we learned.
When The Big One hits it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. Host Jacob Margolis and producer Misha Euceph take you on a journey to understand what the catastrophic earthquake will mean for Los Angeles, the U.S. and the world. This is what you need to know to survive.