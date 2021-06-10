What You Need To Know To Get Ready For The Big One

Virtual Event
We are teaming up with the Los Angeles Times to show you how to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California.
Join us on June 24th for a community forum to discuss the reality of living in earthquake country.
Here's the line-up:
Earthquake expert Lucy Jones
Jacob Margolis, our newsroom's science reporter and host our The Big One podcast
L.A. Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison
Austin Cross, who hosts our newsroom's midday All Things Considered on 89.3 KPCC
Your (Under) 3 Minute Guide To Getting Ready
10000000_666212053796994_4073407701479063552_n.mp4
Go Deeper
We wanted to know how L.A.'s biggest buildings would fare in a major quake. Here's what we learned.
When The Big One hits it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. Host Jacob Margolis and producer Misha Euceph take you on a journey to understand what the catastrophic earthquake will mean for Los Angeles, the U.S. and the world. This is what you need to know to survive.