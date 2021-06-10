Watch Our Virtual Event
We teamed up with the Los Angeles Times to get you motivated to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California.
Watch the conversation with noted earthquake expert Lucy Jones, our science reporter Jacob Margolis, L.A. Times earthquake reporter Rong-Gong Lin II and hosts Patt Morrison, of the L.A. Times and our own Austin Cross.
Your Essential Guide
Get ready. We're here to help.
Tip: Start storing water now.
Keeping supplies accessible is crucial.
Learning about your home is the first step in understanding your risk.
Most people hospitalized after the magnitude 6.7 Northridge quake in 1994 were injured by falls or flying objects in their home. Don't let that happen to you.
When The Big One hits it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. Our podcast tells you what you need to know to survive.
Your (Under) 3 Minute Guide To Getting Ready
Go Deeper
We’re dedicated to answering the questions that keep you up at night. This time, we mean it literally.
We wanted to know how L.A.'s biggest buildings would fare in a major quake. Here's what we learned.
White communities accumulate roughly $100,000 more than any racial or ethnic group after a natural disaster.
Don't Miss Our Award-Winning Podcast
