Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Animated gif shows pink waves radiating from a fault in the desert
(Dan Carino for LAist)
Climate and Environment
Get Ready For The Big One. What You Need To Know
At LAist, we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to prep for an inevitable massive earthquake here in Southern California. We even dedicated an entire podcast to it.

No more excuses or delays. Here's your one stop shop.

Share This

Watch Our Virtual Event

We teamed up with the Los Angeles Times to get you motivated to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California.

Watch the conversation with noted earthquake expert Lucy Jones, our science reporter Jacob Margolis, L.A. Times earthquake reporter Rong-Gong Lin II and hosts Patt Morrison, of the L.A. Times and our own Austin Cross.

Your Essential Guide

Your (Under) 3 Minute Guide To Getting Ready
10000000_666212053796994_4073407701479063552_n.mp4

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Go Deeper

Don't Miss Our Award-Winning Podcast

The Big One heading bg image
The Big One: Your Survival Guide
When The Big One hits it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. Our podcast tells you what you need to know to survive.