Morning Brief: Domestic Violence, Monsoonal Thunderstorms, And The Annenberg Beach House

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 29.

In her new investigative series, my colleague Julia Paskin examines the startling statistic that more than 50% of women experiencing homelessness in L.A. are on the streets as a result of domestic violence.

For many, the road to being unhoused is full of shame and fear, and is bookmarked with the knowledge that in order to escape their abuser, they must flee — whenever the moment is right — with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“It’s like jumping from a burning building but there’s no net to catch you,” said Nikki Brown, a survivor and advocate.

In L.A., the situation is made worse by the restrictive rules around homeless services. Some shelters require that survivors of domestic abuse stop working and hand over their cell phone so their abuser can’t track them down. Plus, women must be unhoused at the time they’re seeking a spot at most shelters, which means they can’t plan ahead.

"You have to flee first and then contact shelters and say, 'Hi, I’m homeless and I need shelter now.' And that may or may not be available to you at any given time," Brown said.

for a list of resources for domestic abuse survivors, click here.

What Else You Need To Know Today

An estimated three million SoCal residents will travel this 4th of July weekend, and many will be driving.

and many will be driving. Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached a spending agreement to help residents recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

to help residents recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis. There's a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms across the the mountain and desert areas, which can increase fire risk.

across the the mountain and desert areas, which can increase fire risk. All but one of the 39 cows who made a daring escape from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse have met their end after being returned to Manning Beef.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: The Annenberg Beach House Pool

The pool at the Annenberg Beach House (Lindsay William-Ross / LAist)

The Annenberg Beach House Pool reopens to the public just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend. Passes go on sale in-person, one hour before opening. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis and all members of your party must be in attendance while buying tickets at the window. The pool closes for the season on Sept. 6.

Or, you could: Tune in as George Takei talks acting, activism and social media. View a new exhibition of protest images. Visit a plastic bag store. And more.