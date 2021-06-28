Domestic Violence And Homelessness in LA: Where To Get Help

LAist needs your reader support
LA County Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence Hotline
- Help is available in multiple languages. They can connect you with emergency shelter, counseling services, and more.
- 1-800-978-3600 (24/7)
Downtown Women's Center (DWC)
- Talk to a case manager: (213) 223-2905 (M–F, 9 a.m. to noon)
- Learn about the meals program : (213) 213-2874 (M–F, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Connect with the Women’s Health Clinic: (213) 223-2900
- The DWC serves women specifically and provides all kinds of resources such as housing, safety plans, meals, showers, laundry, counseling, medical care, enrichment, job help, training to become an advocate for yourself and more.
Pushed Out: About This Series
-
We’re talking to survivors, homeless service providers, and experts to explore the little-known connection between domestic violence and homelessness. To do so, we’ve:
-
- Reported on the lived experiences of Southern California women surviving abuse and homelessness
-
- Examined where the social safety net has failed them
-
- Talked to advocates who are finding ways to keep survivors out of homelessness in the first place.
Rainbow Services
- 24-hour hotline: (310) 547-9343
- Main office: (310) 548-5450
- Access emergency assistance, transitional housing, advocacy, resources and more.
LA County Domestic Violence Council
publichealth.lacounty.gov/dvcouncil
- Access shelter hotline numbers, legal service providers and a resource book called “Reaching Out” which can be printed in multiple languages (English, Spanish, Armenian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Tagalog, Vietnamese).
LA County Dating Violence and Domestic Violence Resources
- This is a big list of dating violence and domestic violence agencies in Los Angeles County who support survivors and their families. “(SP)” next to the name of the agency represents that they have shelter programs.
How We Reported This Series
Los Angeles Housing Services Authority (LAHSA)
- LAHSA can help you with emergency shelter if you are experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless.
NO DV LA
- This site features a thorough, searchable map where you can find resources and shelters close to you, as well as multiple helpful hotlines.
Peace Over Violence
- Connect with crisis intervention services, one-on-one counseling, and violence prevention education.
Free From
- Get financial support to help you stay safe.
LA County Domestic Violence Shelter Hotlines
- This is a big list of shelters you can call ranging from Long Beach, to San Gabriel Valley, and more.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
- You can chat on the site, text “START” to 88788, or call 1-800-799-7233 (TTY:1-800-799-3224) for help.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this list:
-
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Rainbow Services
- Office of the Domestic Violence Council / Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
- Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative
- Office of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
- Los Angeles Housing Services Authority (LAHSA)
-
If you know a resource that should be on this list, or if you have a question, please let us know.