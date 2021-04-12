Caitlin Biljan

As an assistant producer on the engagement team, my projects have included “Unheard LA,” Voter Game Plan, answering community members’ questions, and TikTok. The goal is always the same: to center community voices and listen closely to what people want—and need—to know most.

I’m from Enumclaw, Washington. “Highlights” printed my first poem “Fireworks.” It was about existentialism. Just kidding! It was about fireworks. Much later, I recorded a story about a filmstrip for KCRW’s “UnFictional.” It changed my life. All I wanted was to make compelling, cathartic, creative stories for podcasts and public radio.

My hot take on L.A. parrot noise: I LOVE it! It’s indelibly L.A. I love how they traverse the city at dusk, heading home from work, flying over our layered histories, thousands of stories on every street. They get to see it all and be a part of it. What lucky birds. I’m a lucky bird too.