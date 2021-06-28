The Best Things To Do In SoCal This Week: June 28 - July 1

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Oh myyyy. Tune in as George Takei talks acting, activism and social media. View a new exhibition of protest images. Visit a plastic bag store. Take a dip as an iconic Westside community pool reopens.



Tuesday, June 29; 6 p.m. PT

Virtual Book Club with author Michele Harper

Michele Harper joins the L.A. Times book club readers to discuss her bestselling memoir, The Beauty in Breaking, which details her experiences as a Black ER doc navigating critical injuries and illnesses. She also reflects how growing up in Washington, D.C. affected her career choice. Buy a copy of the book from Eso Won Books , the local bookstore partner for this event. Watch the discussion on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles skyline. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Tuesday, June 29; 6 p.m. PT

Lost & Found at the Movies: Los Angeles, Symphonies of a City

The Sundance Film Fest welcomes filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada (Raya and the Last Dragon) and poets Tyris Winter, Mila Cuda and K. Barrett as they delve into cinematic odes to Los Angeles. The discussion covers the silent era, movie musicals and visions of the future.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 29; 5:30 p.m. PT

George Takei

The California Endowment welcomes actor, social media expert and activist George Takei. He’ll discuss his childhood in internment camps during WWII, his breakthrough role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek series and how he uses social media to bring attention to social justice issues.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Joel McHale speaks on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's on November 16, 2019. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)

Tuesday, June 29; 7 p.m. PT (doors)

Long Time No See

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

The lineup for this live comedy show includes Joel McHale, Adam Ray, Sherry Cola, Jared Goldstein and Nick Kroll. There’s a two-item minimum in addition to the ticket price. It’s also a cell phone-free show, so lock your phone away before things get started. This is a 21+ event.

COST: $36.90; MORE INFO

The Getty Museum opens an exhibition of protest images that includes this photograph of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. (The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, © Bruce Davidson/Magnum Photos 2018.40.9 )

Tuesday, June 29 - Sunday, Oct. 10

In Focus: Protest

Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood

The museum presents an exhibition of images made during periods of social struggle in the United States. The works inspired change and helped shape our understanding of American life.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

KCRW's Sound Bites #3 welcomes Britt Daniel of Spoon and Andy Valdez of HomeState to talk food and music. (Courtesy of KCRW)

Wednesday, June 30; 7 p.m. PT

Sound Bites: Part Three

Good Food’s Evan Kleiman and KCRW Program Director of Music Anne Litt discuss the intersection of food and music with Britt Daniel, lead singer and guitarist of Spoon, and Andy Valdez from L.A. taco spot HomeState. The event takes place via Zoom.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 30; 4:30 p.m. PT

The Moth Virtual Mainstage: When You’re Home (with Lin-Manuel Miranda)

The storytelling night returns with tales of love, life, belonging, nurturing your roots and defining the meaning of "home." Watch via your laptop as five storytellers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Led Black and Edgar Ruiz Jr. tell their stories.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 30; 6 p.m. PT

Cinemauto Pride Screening: Hedwig and The Angry Inch

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

The independent music venue closes out Pride Month with a screening of John Cameron Mitchell’s cult classic. The tickets include entry to the show, dinner by Lounge Pizza, Supergay Vodka cocktails and pre-show tunes.

COST: $60 - $115; MORE INFO

The Comedy Roof is a socially distanced comedy show that takes place atop Grand Central Market in downtown L.A. (Courtesy of the Comedy Roof)

Wednesday, June 30; 7:30 p.m. PT

The Comedy Roof

Grand Central Market

317 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The indie comedy show takes place on the rooftop of the Grand Central Market and features stand-up by Elanor Kerrigan, Brad Williams, Naomi Ekperigin, Mike Mulloy, Jeremy Scippio, Laura Sanders, Jeff Buck, Vee Bentley, Kate Mason, and Mikel Albagdadi. This is a BYOB show, so guests are encouraged to bring food and drinks (especially from the vendors in the market).

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 30 - Sunday, July 11

The Plastic Bag Store

661 Imperial St., downtown L.A.

CAP UCLA presents an installation and immersive film experience from artist Robin Frohardt. She has taken over a DTLA storefront to offer her own goods, including rotisserie chickens, dry goods and toiletries, cupcakes, sushi and popular products such as Yucky Shards cereal and Bagorade sports drinks — all hand-crafted from single-use plastics collected from the streets and garbage dumps. There are two ways to experience Frohardt’s installation: timed entry into the store to wander the aisles, or through a live immersive experience that includes a puppet film, performers and handmade sets that explore how future generations might interpret the plastic waste we leave behind.

COST: $10 suggested donation for store entry, $15 - $35 for immersive film experience; MORE INFO

Hay smoked brisket and root vegetable porridge from Great Northern Food Hall on display at the 2016 New York Taste. (Brian Ach / Getty Images North America)

Wednesdays, June 30 - July 14; 4:30 p.m. PT

Not Your Bubbe’s Brisket: Jewish Food Past, Present, and Future With Michael Twitty

Culinary historian Michael Twitty, who you can see in the recent Netflix show High on the Hog, takes armchair explorers on a journey of the “meaning, migrations and mishegoss” of global Jewish food. This is a three-part online lecture series that takes place live over Zoom with a dedicated Q&A session. The recordings will be made available to all registered students.

COST: $100; MORE INFO

L.A. Theatre Works releases a new audio theater adaptation of Agatha Christie's "The Murder on the Links" with Alfred Molina as detective Hercule Poirot. (Matt Petit)

Thursday, July 1

Murder on the Links

Alfred Molina stars as detective Hercule Poirot in L.A. Theatre Works’ audio theater presentation of the Agatha Christie mystery. The adapted whodunit, written by the BBC’s Kate McAll and directed by Anna Lyse Erikson, also features Simon Helberg, Adhir Kalyan, Joanne Whaley, Kevin Daniels, Edita Brychta, Darren Richardson, Jocelyn Towne and Matthew Wolf.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

The pool at the Annenberg Beach House (Lindsay William-Ross/LAist)

Thursday, July 1

Annenberg Beach House Pool Reopening

415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica

The popular Beach House pool reopens to the public just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend. Passes go on sale in-person, one hour before opening (11:30 a.m. during the week, 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays). Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis and all members of your party must be in attendance while buying tickets at the window. The pool closes for the season on Sep. 6.

COST: $4 - $10 per person; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Aug. 21

In Sheep’s Clothing

NeueHouse Hollywood's Japanese-style “listening bar” hosts a series of pop-up listening sessions four nights a week. Each evening offers programming around classic albums, artists, musical movements and audiophile equipment. An outdoor patio offers cocktails, wine and food.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

On Wednesday, June 30, Paramount+ drops a new crossover event that sounds like a blast. In honor of Pride Month, the special features original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen reprising their roles or taking on new characters alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Shea Couleé, Bianca Del Rio, Ben De LaCreme, Kylie Sonique Love and Nina West. Together, they'll recreate the episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?"

Watch on Paramount+

The Chengdu Chili Pizza is a limited-edition collaboration pizza between Fly By Jing and La Morra. (Courtesy of Fly by Jing / La Morra)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.