The Best Things To Do In SoCal This Week: June 28 - July 1
Oh myyyy. Tune in as George Takei talks acting, activism and social media. View a new exhibition of protest images. Visit a plastic bag store. Take a dip as an iconic Westside community pool reopens.
Tuesday, June 29; 6 p.m. PT
Virtual Book Club with author Michele Harper
Michele Harper joins the L.A. Times book club readers to discuss her bestselling memoir, The Beauty in Breaking, which details her experiences as a Black ER doc navigating critical injuries and illnesses. She also reflects how growing up in Washington, D.C. affected her career choice. Buy a copy of the book from Eso Won Books, the local bookstore partner for this event. Watch the discussion on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 29; 6 p.m. PT
Lost & Found at the Movies: Los Angeles, Symphonies of a City
The Sundance Film Fest welcomes filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada (Raya and the Last Dragon) and poets Tyris Winter, Mila Cuda and K. Barrett as they delve into cinematic odes to Los Angeles. The discussion covers the silent era, movie musicals and visions of the future.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 29; 5:30 p.m. PT
George Takei
The California Endowment welcomes actor, social media expert and activist George Takei. He’ll discuss his childhood in internment camps during WWII, his breakthrough role as Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek series and how he uses social media to bring attention to social justice issues.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 29; 7 p.m. PT (doors)
Long Time No See
El Cid
4212 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
The lineup for this live comedy show includes Joel McHale, Adam Ray, Sherry Cola, Jared Goldstein and Nick Kroll. There’s a two-item minimum in addition to the ticket price. It’s also a cell phone-free show, so lock your phone away before things get started. This is a 21+ event.
COST: $36.90; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 29 - Sunday, Oct. 10
In Focus: Protest
Getty Museum
1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood
The museum presents an exhibition of images made during periods of social struggle in the United States. The works inspired change and helped shape our understanding of American life.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 30; 7 p.m. PT
Sound Bites: Part Three
Good Food’s Evan Kleiman and KCRW Program Director of Music Anne Litt discuss the intersection of food and music with Britt Daniel, lead singer and guitarist of Spoon, and Andy Valdez from L.A. taco spot HomeState. The event takes place via Zoom.
COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 30; 4:30 p.m. PT
The Moth Virtual Mainstage: When You’re Home (with Lin-Manuel Miranda)
The storytelling night returns with tales of love, life, belonging, nurturing your roots and defining the meaning of "home." Watch via your laptop as five storytellers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Led Black and Edgar Ruiz Jr. tell their stories.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 30; 6 p.m. PT
Cinemauto Pride Screening: Hedwig and The Angry Inch
The Silverlake Lounge
2906 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
The independent music venue closes out Pride Month with a screening of John Cameron Mitchell’s cult classic. The tickets include entry to the show, dinner by Lounge Pizza, Supergay Vodka cocktails and pre-show tunes.
COST: $60 - $115; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 30; 7:30 p.m. PT
The Comedy Roof
Grand Central Market
317 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The indie comedy show takes place on the rooftop of the Grand Central Market and features stand-up by Elanor Kerrigan, Brad Williams, Naomi Ekperigin, Mike Mulloy, Jeremy Scippio, Laura Sanders, Jeff Buck, Vee Bentley, Kate Mason, and Mikel Albagdadi. This is a BYOB show, so guests are encouraged to bring food and drinks (especially from the vendors in the market).
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 30 - Sunday, July 11
The Plastic Bag Store
661 Imperial St., downtown L.A.
CAP UCLA presents an installation and immersive film experience from artist Robin Frohardt. She has taken over a DTLA storefront to offer her own goods, including rotisserie chickens, dry goods and toiletries, cupcakes, sushi and popular products such as Yucky Shards cereal and Bagorade sports drinks — all hand-crafted from single-use plastics collected from the streets and garbage dumps. There are two ways to experience Frohardt’s installation: timed entry into the store to wander the aisles, or through a live immersive experience that includes a puppet film, performers and handmade sets that explore how future generations might interpret the plastic waste we leave behind.
COST: $10 suggested donation for store entry, $15 - $35 for immersive film experience; MORE INFO
Wednesdays, June 30 - July 14; 4:30 p.m. PT
Not Your Bubbe’s Brisket: Jewish Food Past, Present, and Future With Michael Twitty
Culinary historian Michael Twitty, who you can see in the recent Netflix show High on the Hog, takes armchair explorers on a journey of the “meaning, migrations and mishegoss” of global Jewish food. This is a three-part online lecture series that takes place live over Zoom with a dedicated Q&A session. The recordings will be made available to all registered students.
COST: $100; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 1
Murder on the Links
Alfred Molina stars as detective Hercule Poirot in L.A. Theatre Works’ audio theater presentation of the Agatha Christie mystery. The adapted whodunit, written by the BBC’s Kate McAll and directed by Anna Lyse Erikson, also features Simon Helberg, Adhir Kalyan, Joanne Whaley, Kevin Daniels, Edita Brychta, Darren Richardson, Jocelyn Towne and Matthew Wolf.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, July 1
Annenberg Beach House Pool Reopening
415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica
The popular Beach House pool reopens to the public just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend. Passes go on sale in-person, one hour before opening (11:30 a.m. during the week, 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays). Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis and all members of your party must be in attendance while buying tickets at the window. The pool closes for the season on Sep. 6.
COST: $4 - $10 per person; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Aug. 21
In Sheep’s Clothing
NeueHouse Hollywood's Japanese-style “listening bar” hosts a series of pop-up listening sessions four nights a week. Each evening offers programming around classic albums, artists, musical movements and audiophile equipment. An outdoor patio offers cocktails, wine and food.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch
On Wednesday, June 30, Paramount+ drops a new crossover event that sounds like a blast. In honor of Pride Month, the special features original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen reprising their roles or taking on new characters alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Shea Couleé, Bianca Del Rio, Ben De LaCreme, Kylie Sonique Love and Nina West. Together, they'll recreate the episode, "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?"
Watch on Paramount+
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Fly By Jing, known for its Sichuan chili sauce, collaborates with La Morra Pizzeria in Beverly Grove on limited-edition pies available through June 30. The Chengdu Chili Pizza ($22) features a spicy three-year aged doubanjiang (preserved fava bean paste), tomato sauce and a Sichuan “Tribute” pepper. The pizza plus a jar of Fly By Jing's all-natural Sichuan Chili Crisp is also available for $36.
- Kraken Rum wants you to head back to your local bar so it's picking up the tab if you order a Kraken Rum cocktail (up to $10) through July 5. The brand will match the price of the drink with a donation to the USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Please read the fine print for how to redeem the offer.
- New York-based Stone Street Coffee just opened an L.A. outpost on Melrose. Offering coffee in the morning, Stone Street transitions to cocktails and food later in the day. It's open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (9 a.m. on Sundays), and drinks and snacks from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. (h/t Eater LA)
- The Lawless Brewing Company opened just a few months ago in the North Hollywood Arts District with plenty of indoor and outdoor space for friends, family and doggies. Scheduled food trucks and vendors this week include Cheeseburgers in Paradise and 4 Horsemen BBQ.
- Tomato Wednesday starts at Marino’s in Hollywood on June 30. Chef Sal Marino harvests tomatoes from his large garden to use in various menu items such as gazpacho.
- La La Land Kind Cafe opened in Santa Monica earlier this month with a guiding principle to place kindness over profit. Working to “Make America Kind Again,” the cafe offers a wide selection of coffee, tea, matcha and toasts.
- What the Truck at Night, a food truck gathering in Santa Clarita, takes place every Thursday night in the summer from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Real Life Church in Valencia.
- The Michelin-starred Hayato at ROW DTLA resumed indoor dinner service on June 16, serving a 14-course seasonal kaiseki omakase. Reservations immediately sold out through July 31 but you can add your name to the waitlist via Tock.