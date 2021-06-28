Pico Rivera Cows That Escaped Slaughterhouse Meet Unfortunate End

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Last week the world watched and cheered as videos of 39 cows making a daring escape from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse went viral. This weekend we learned that all but one of the 39 runaway cows have met their end after being returned to Manning Beef.

"People were rooting for the cows when they made their prison break. People said 'Gosh, if they had enough courage to break out and try and get freedom why not give it to them,'" said Robert Alaniz, spokesman for the city of Pico Rivera.

He says the city began getting calls about how to help save the cows almost immediately. Despite many people coming forward, there remained issues in communication between the city and owner of Manning Beef.

The owner was "injured that evening and in trying to wrangle them up he got knocked over and it's our understanding that he broke his pelvis and I think he had him surgery so he was in the hospital this whole time," Alaniz said.

Animal activists say they are frustrated by the conclusion of what could have been a story of triumph for these cows.

"If it’s not a wake up call for the public, hopefully it’s a wake up call for the people running the slaughterhouse that these animals are individuals, they are going to keep fighting to escape, and anytime they do, the public is just going to [be] reawakened and reminded that raising animals for food it just completely unnecessary," said PETA spokeswoman Amber Canovan.

Manning Beef could not be reached for comment, but Anthony Di Maria, chairman of the company said in a statement, “I am in the meat business. The animals were harvested. Note they were raised for the public to consume."