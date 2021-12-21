Morning Brief: COVID Testing, Cannabis Lounges And Goats

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Dec. 21.

Winter breaks, holidays, travel and New Year’s are all upon us. At the same time, so are the omicron and delta variants. Holding those two truths, you may be wondering whether you need to get tested for COVID-19 before seeing family and friends.

The short answer is: yes, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

Speaking to our newsroom’s AirTalk program, Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiologist and professor of medicine at UCLA’s School of Public Health, said that getting tested before gathering with loved ones is an extra step folks can take to keep everyone safe.

“The tests are very good,” he said. “And so that's one more piece of information. It would be reasonable to test before you go.”

The good news is, there are plenty of testing locations in L.A. County and city. All offer free PCR tests with results ready in 24 to 48 hours, and most offer the option to pay for faster results, should you be so inclined.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has issued guidance similar to Brewer’s, and that echoes what we’ve been hearing for nearly two years now: the safest option is gathering just with people in your household, but barring that, mask up, be outdoors, and maintain social distance as the coronavirus turns into a marathon rather than a sprint.

The state of California has issued more firm and specific guidance, advising people to get tested one to three days before a family gathering.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

“Striking” and “heartbreaking” ; that’s how one mental health expert described the level of distress reported in surveys of undocumented Californians.

; that’s how one mental health expert described the level of distress reported in surveys of undocumented Californians. A 1,300-gallon gasoline spill traveled through the wash in two San Gabriel Valley communities this morning before being cleaned up by crews.

traveled through the wash in two San Gabriel Valley communities this morning before being cleaned up by crews. Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found over the weekend in Pasadena and Beverly Hills.

were found over the weekend in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. Get ready for more — a lot more — cannabis consumption lounges, where customers can get high on site.

where customers can get high on site. How long does it take after a tragic traffic killing for the city of L.A. to make safety upgrades? It really comes down to funding — and priorities.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Goats, Tractors And Wagons

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California (Photo by R. E. ~ via the LAist Featured Photos pool)

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is hosting their annual Christmas on the Farm. Admission includes a visit to the animal center, tractor-drawn wagon rides, combine and harvester slides and lots of photo opportunities.

Or, you could: Listen to an all-star lineup play classic albums by the Sex Pistols and Lou Reed. Watch Hollywood veterans tell tales from the trenches. Catch Bob Baker’s marionettes take on The Nutcracker. See the siege of Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard. And more.