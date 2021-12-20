Anti-Semitic COVID-19 Conspiracy Flyers Distributed In Pasadena, Beverly Hills

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Anti-semitic flyers touting COVID-19 conspiracy theories were discovered, once again, in Beverly Hills and also in Pasadena over the weekend.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the incidents.

”The Pasadena City Council stands united in our zero-tolerance position against all forms of hate speech, which has no place in our city,” read a statement issued on behalf of Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo. “The distribution of [sic] anti-sematic fliers in Pasadena and Beverly Hills over the weekend is abhorrent and totally goes against the values of our city and its residents.”

Approximately 200 flyers were dispersed near Washington Square in Pasadena, in the area of East Washington Blvd., and Mentor, Catalina, Wilson and Mar Vista Avenues, according to Pasadena Police.

A city spokesperson said the flyers were found in bags weighed down with rocks throughout the area.

Officers were notified of the flyers at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Based on witness statements, investigators were able to determine that the flyers were spread between midnight and 4 a.m.

In Beverly Hills, the flyers were found throughout the southwest side of the city — an area impacted by a similar papering last month . Much like in Pasadena, the estimated number of flyers found was around 200.

“Once again, words of Jew Hatred were dropped on the sidewalks of our city. As we have fought for ‘Never Again’, I am sickened to see once again, this despicable act occur in front of our homes.” read a tweet from Beverly Hills Vice Mayor Lili Bosse on Sunday.

Bosse also posted an image of one of the flyers from the incident to her Instagram page.

Last month’s distribution of the flyers in Beverly Hills was investigated as a hate incident by Beverly Hills PD. The flyers were found by residents on the first day of Hannukah.