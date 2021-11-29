Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In Beverly Hills
Several residents in the northeast area of Beverly Hills woke up on the first day of Hanukkah to find anti-semitic flyers in their front yards.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Beverly Hills police received a call from a resident who discovered one of the flyers. When officers arrived on scene to investigate, they found that the flyers were distributed to homes covering several blocks.
According to a Beverly Hills Police Department press release, the sheets of papers were placed in plastic bags with “propaganda style hate speech related to the Covid pandemic and the Jewish people.”
Today, in one of the only Jewish-majority cities outside of Israel, this screed was distributed on residents’ doorsteps. The world’s oldest extant form of racism rears its ugly head on Erev Chanukah. The response to this hatred is a simple, but unmistakable: “Am Yisrael Chai.” pic.twitter.com/H2FG4hwAS9— John Mirisch (@JohnMirisch) November 28, 2021
Officers and employees with the city’s public works department walked the neighborhood to collect the flyers.
Calling this a "hate incident," the police department has added extra patrols throughout the city while the investigation continues.