News

Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In Beverly Hills

By  LAist Staff
Published Nov 29, 2021 3:45 PM
An exterior of the Beverly Hills Police Department headquarters, framed by two palm trees.
The Beverly Hills Police Department.
(Chris Lott
/
via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Several residents in the northeast area of Beverly Hills woke up on the first day of Hanukkah to find anti-semitic flyers in their front yards.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Beverly Hills police received a call from a resident who discovered one of the flyers. When officers arrived on scene to investigate, they found that the flyers were distributed to homes covering several blocks.

According to a Beverly Hills Police Department press release, the sheets of papers were placed in plastic bags with “propaganda style hate speech related to the Covid pandemic and the Jewish people.”

Officers and employees with the city’s public works department walked the neighborhood to collect the flyers.

Calling this a "hate incident," the police department has added extra patrols throughout the city while the investigation continues.

