Car Crash Leads To 1,300 Gallons Of Gas Draining Into Alhambra Wash

Crews conducted a cleanup operation overnight Sunday after an estimated 1,300 gallons of gasoline that drained into the Alhambra Wash, prompting officials to advise residents living near the wash to stay indoors.

LA County Hazmat and a private contractor will continue the clean up on the gasoline spill until 2pm today. They are coordinating the cleanup throughout the wash, starting in Pasadena, passing through Alhambra and ending in San Gabriel. All Alhambra crews have been released. pic.twitter.com/zDMsmKZ6jE — City of Alhambra (@cityofalhambra) December 20, 2021

As of this morning, the smell has dissipated.

A gas station at Glen Arm and Arroyo in the City of Pasadena had a spill of 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain. This is the preliminary affected area: pic.twitter.com/5XsXFmuKaf — City of San Marino (@CityofSanMarino) December 20, 2021

This all started when a driver crashed their car into a pump Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Pasadena. The emergency shutoff system failed and the gasoline got into a storm drain, eventually flowing south into San Marino.