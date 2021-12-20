Support for LAist comes from
Car Crash Leads To 1,300 Gallons Of Gas Draining Into Alhambra Wash

By  LAist Staff
Published Dec 20, 2021 8:59 AM
The green tinge of gasoline can be seen on a concrete section of the Alhambra wash after gas drained into the waterway.
Gasoline that spilled after a driver crashed their car into a fuel pump in Pasadena drained into the Alhambra Wash.
(Courtesy city of Alhambra via Twitter)
Crews conducted a cleanup operation overnight Sunday after an estimated 1,300 gallons of gasoline that drained into the Alhambra Wash, prompting officials to advise residents living near the wash to stay indoors.

As of this morning, the smell has dissipated.

This all started when a driver crashed their car into a pump Sunday afternoon at a gas station in Pasadena. The emergency shutoff system failed and the gasoline got into a storm drain, eventually flowing south into San Marino.

