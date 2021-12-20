The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Dec. 20 - 23

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Listen to an all-star lineup play classic albums by the Sex Pistols and Lou Reed. Watch Hollywood veterans tell tales from the trenches. Catch Bob Baker’s marionettes take on The Nutcracker. See the siege of Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, it's best to check ahead of time for event updates and vaccine/testing requirements.

Monday, Dec. 20; 8:30 p.m.

Above Ground 3 Benefit Concert

Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The benefit concert series founded by guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) returns for its third edition, raising funds for Musicares mental health initiatives. The all-star lineup features Billy Idol, Perry Farrell, Etty Lau Farrell, Corey Taylor, Taylor Hawkins, Mark McGrath and Donovan Leitch, among many others. They’re performing the Sex Pistols’ Nevermind the Bollocks and Lou Reed’s Transformer.

COST: $59.50; MORE INFO



Monday, Dec. 20; 7 p.m.

Beasley’s Christmas Party

Virtual

Theatre 40’s Monday Night Seminars ends for the year with a rehearsed reading of Booth Tarkington’s 1909 work. Set in a Midwestern town, Beasley is a mostly well-liked attorney who’s being drafted to run for governor. He lives with his old servant in a big house, next door to the woman who broke off their engagement long ago. A new journalist and two of his political opponents want to find out if Beasley’s gone bonkers.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Dec. 20; 7 p.m.

Play-Perview Presents: Brushstroke

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Watch a staged reading of a new play by John Ross Bowie (The Big Bang Theory) directed by Casey Stangl. Set in New York City in 1956, an innovative painter meets a nervous patron who is (possibly) being followed. Joining the reading are Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Urbaniak (The Venture Brothers) and Jamie Denbo (Ronna and Beverly).

COST: $20 (live), $15 (livestream); MORE INFO

The Petersen Museum lifts the hoods on some of its most iconic vehicles for your viewing pleasure! (Courtesy of the Petersen Museum)

Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 2

Hoods Up!

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

For the Christmas season, the museum lifts the hoods on some of its most iconic cars, including Bugattis, Delahaye, Tuckers and Toyotas. View more than 150 cars or take a Vault Tour to see another 100 (additional fee).

COST: $12 - $17 general admission; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Dec. 21; 7:30 p.m.

The Hollywood Stories

The Groundlings Theatre

7307 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Listen to 10 showbiz veterans share true tales and experiences from their time in the Hollywood trenches.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Dec. 21; 7:30 p.m.

The Bishop's Wife/White Christmas

The New Beverly

7165 Beverly Blvd. Fairfax

Watch two Christmas classics, beginning with the 1947 comedy that stars David Niven as a bishop, Cary Grant as a charming angel and Loretta Young in the titular role. It’s followed by the singing and dancing of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the 1954 film directed by Michael Curtiz.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval brings his big band to the Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Jeremy Lock)

Tuesday, Dec. 21; 8 p.m.

Arturo Sandoval Big Band Swinging Holiday

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Swing into the holidays with 10-time Grammy-winner Sandoval and his Big Band, performing holiday favorites with a Latin jazz twist.

COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 22; 9:30 p.m.

Acoustic Evening with Jessie J — Night 4

The Hotel Cafe

1623 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

The pop musician ends her four-night acoustic residency at the intimate venue. This is a 21+ show.

COST: $30; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Dec. 22; 8 p.m.

Fiesta Navidad With Mariachi Los Camperos

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The Grammy Award-winning ensemble leads a concert celebration of Mexican holiday traditions through festive music and dance.

COST: Tickets start at $29; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 22; 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Die Hard

The Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St #100, Santa Ana

Watch John McTiernan’s 1988 action classic with Bruce Willis as NYPD detective John McClane. When he arrives in L.A. on Christmas Eve to reconcile with his estranged wife, a group of German terrorists storm her office building and it’s up to McClane to get everyone out alive.

COST: $7.50 - $10.50; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 9

Bob Baker's The Nutcracker

Bob Baker’s Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

Watch an even kid-friendlier Nutcracker — with puppets! Bob Baker’s adaptation of the ballet debuted in 1969 and has been an audience favorite ever since. All guests ages 12 and older must show proof of vaccination.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Through Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas on the Farm

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids or guests, consider a trip to the farm. Admission includes a visit to the animal center, tractor-drawn wagon rides, combine and harvester slides and lots of photo opportunities.

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

'KUMIHIMO: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO' is now on view at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. (Japan House LA)

Through Sunday, March 6, 2022

Kumihimo: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO

Japan House Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

This is the first U.S. exhibition to explore the history and art of Japanese silk braiding in kumihimo (“braided cords”). The work is created by the Tokyo-based Yusoku Kumihimo Domyo (DOMYO), a company that has been selling braided silk cords by hand since 1652.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special

The James Murphy-fronted band gets its own holiday special. Yes, they’ll perform their hits, but the show opens with a ‘90s-style sitcom (think Friends) with an all-star cast including Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko and Aparna Nancherla playing the band. Comedian, actor and writer Eric Wareheim directs and stars as Murphy. Watch on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video beginning at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Dear Bella Creamery offers a 100% gluten-free and dairy-free Buche de Noel. (Courtesy of Dear Bella)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:



Marugame Udon celebrates the holidays with its second annual Wabi-Sabi ugly sweater promotion. Guests who visit any participating location, Dec. 20-24, while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater receive a free bowl of udon with any udon purchase.

celebrates the holidays with its second annual Wabi-Sabi ugly sweater promotion. Guests who visit any participating location, Dec. 20-24, while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater receive a free bowl of udon with any udon purchase. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Réveillon! A Creole Christmas Feast returns to Harold & Belle's in Jefferson Park. Celebrate Christmas like you’re in Louisiana, savoring the tastes (and cocktails) of New Orleans and Cajun country. Chef Ryan Legaux creates a range of traditional Creole dishes, including charred oysters, crawfish étoufée and soft-shell crabs. Adult general admission tickets are $109.

returns to Harold & Belle's in Jefferson Park. Celebrate Christmas like you’re in Louisiana, savoring the tastes (and cocktails) of New Orleans and Cajun country. Chef Ryan Legaux creates a range of traditional Creole dishes, including charred oysters, crawfish étoufée and soft-shell crabs. Adult general admission tickets are $109. Dear Bella Creamery , the plant-based ice cream shop in Hollywood, offers a Buche de Noel. Chef Belinda Wei's dairy and gluten-free take on the classic yule log features layers of creamy vanilla ice cream and brownie sponge cake covered in chocolate ganache and coconut shavings with a bit of rosemary.

, the plant-based ice cream shop in Hollywood, offers a Buche de Noel. Chef Belinda Wei's dairy and gluten-free take on the classic yule log features layers of creamy vanilla ice cream and brownie sponge cake covered in chocolate ganache and coconut shavings with a bit of rosemary. Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa is offering a family style pozole special, Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2, for $20, serving three to four people. It comes with 32 ounces of pozole rojo, all the fixings and the restaurant’s Volcano Salsa.

is offering a family style pozole special, Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2, for $20, serving three to four people. It comes with 32 ounces of pozole rojo, all the fixings and the restaurant’s Volcano Salsa. OTOTO chef/owner Charles Namba pays tribute to the popular Christmas dinner tradition in Japan that includes Kentucky Fried Chicken. Residents across the country preorder their "Christmas Set" from KFC, which usually consists of a bucket of chicken, side of gratin or doria, salad and a white layer cake with whipped cream and strawberries. OTOTO’s JFC Set ($58) includes five pieces of bone-in buttermilk sansho fried chicken along with sides of shrimp macaroni gratin, daikon salad, cabbage slaw, a biscuit from All Day Baby and a Strawberry Roll Cake from Konbi. The JFC set is available in limited quantities for dine-in and takeout (preorder) Dec. 22-23 only.

Arth Bar + Kitchen in Culver City offers a Spiced Spritz all month long. The perfect winter drink includes Smoke Lab Aniseed vodka, fresh lime, Chambord, St-Germain and is topped with champagne.