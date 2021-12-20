Here’s How To Get Tested For COVID-19 Before Your Holiday Gathering

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With the omicron and delta variants surging in L.A., the 2021 holidays are looking different than many of us hoped they would. However, experts largely agree that with testing and vaccines, we can still get together in small groups. Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 testing and precautions in advance of family or friend get-togethers.



Should I get tested before my holiday gathering or travel?

Yes. Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiologist and professor of medicine at UCLA’s School of Public Health, said that getting tested before gathering with loved ones is an extra step folks can take to keep everyone safe.

"The tests are very good," he said, "and it's one more piece of information" for staying healthy.

This is in line with California state officials, who recommend that everyone, vaccinated or not, get tested one to three days before a family gathering or travel.



I have to work this week. Will I get paid time off for testing?

Yes, if you live in California. According to the state's department of industrial relations, testing for COVID-19 falls under permanent paid sick leave:

"California's permanent paid sick leave law gives workers sick time that can be used to ... seek medical diagnosis, treatment, or preventative care."



Where can I get tested for free in L.A.?

All L.A. County and city testing sites offer free coronavirus testing, whether you have insurance or not, and regardless of immigration status. President Biden, in a national address Tuesday about the latest surge, advised people to search "COVID test near me" in Google in order to see nearby options.

Here are some testing sites throughout the county:

Wilmington

Wilmington Community Clinic

1009 N. Avalon Blvd.

310-861-9950

Northridge

Valley Urgent Care

9335 Reseda Blvd. #100

818-349-9966

Lancaster

High Desert Regional Health Center

335 East Avenue I

661-471-4400

Pomona

ParkTree Community Health Center

1450 E. Holt Avenue

909-630-7927

Mid-Wilshire

Cochran Ave. Baptist Church

1304 S. Cochran Ave.

323-938-0141

You can find a full list of county-run locations here , and a full list of city-run locations here .

Some sites allow walk-ins; you can search specifically for those locations.

What kind of test will I get at city and county testing sites?

You will get a polymerase chain reaction test, which you’ve probably heard called a PCR test . It’s considered very accurate, and it’s done with a swab of your nose, mouth or throat.

Most county-operated sites offer a nasal swab, and most city-operated sites offer a mouth swab, according to the county’s website .

When will I get my results?

Typically between 24 and 48 hours. You’ll be notified by email, text, phone or mail.

Can I pay for faster results?

Yes, some locations offer faster results for a fee. Many of these sites are listed on the county and city appointment websites — check the information there carefully.

The FDA also has a list of approved at-home tests.



Should I limit the number of people at my gathering?

Yes, if you want to decrease the likelihood of contagion.

"The things that will decrease risk are meeting outside, maintaining physical distancing, do not go if you are ill," said Brewer. "If you're not feeling well, please stay home, get vaccinated. If you haven't been vaccinated, get boosted. If you have been boosted, wear your mask when you're indoors, particularly in public spaces, try to maintain good hand hygiene. All those things are going to reduce your risk of transmission."

According to the county’s health department , the safest option is still to gather in-person only with members of your household, and keep other family and friends virtual. If that’s not possible — or you’d prefer not to do that — the county still suggests keeping gatherings small, and outdoors. Officials haven’t recommended a specific number of guests, so you’ll need to use your own discretion.